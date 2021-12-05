A local church has found a novel way to help its neighbors, and its pastor wanted to share the idea with the community in hopes that others might be inspired to do something similar.
Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church made a $5,000 donation to an organization called RIP Medical Debt earlier this fall, and in turn RIP Medical Debt used the money to help pay off $719,215 in medical debt for 717 households in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Colorado.
RIP Medical Debt was founded in 2014 by two former members of the collections industry. They buy bundled debt portfolios at a steep discount — often pennies on the dollar — specifically looking for accounts belonging to families that earn less than two times the poverty level, facing insolvency or otherwise in dire financial straits.
RIP Medical Debt then leverages its donor base to pay off those debts. Because debt forgiveness is considered a gift and not income, families have no further obligations from the transaction, such as owing taxes.
Pastor Mark Vaporis said he came across the idea when he read an article about a different church doing the same thing. After calling RIP Medical Debt and learning more, he pitched the idea to his church’s elder board.
“Everybody was on board once we found out how it worked and the amount that we would pay to touch so many people’s lives,” he said.
The church has a benevolence fund that it uses to support nonprofit agencies and programs, and it targeted the donation to benefit families in the region, starting with Wyoming families first.
“This was a little out of the ordinary, a little unique, and we thought it would be a great way to go,” he said.
According to RIP Medical Debt, 43 million Americans owe $75 billion in past-due medical debt and more than one in three Americans struggle with the cost of health care. Medical debt contributes to more than 60% of bankruptcies, even though the vast majority of those people had health insurance.
Unpaid debt affects a person’s ability to rent a house, buy a car, secure a loan and even find a job. Many of the debts bought by RIP Medical have passed through multiple collection agencies.
“Everybody understands that medicine is expensive, and medical debt can be debilitating,” Vaporis said. “This was a way for us to help people and share the love of God with them.”
He said the church will never know the identity of the families that benefit from the donation because of privacy laws, but RIP Medical Debt sends each household a letter outlining who paid the debt and follows up with credit agencies to verify that the debtor’s credit history has been cleared.
Vaporis said he hopes other organizations might be inspired to consider a similar donation.
“We may or may not hear from any of (the families), but that was not the reason we got involved,” he said. “This was a chance to meet some real needs and change the life trajectory of some families.”
RIP Medical Debt has cleared $4.5 billion in debt for 2.6 million families since its inception. Visit ripmedicaldebt.org for more information.