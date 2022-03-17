Laramie City Council has changed directions in considering new ward boundaries.
A new map of the wards, titled Proposal 1B, was passed 7-2 on second reading at Tuesday's regular council meeting with “no” votes from council members Pat Gabriel and Brian Harrington.
While a previously approved map — Proposal 2.1 — divided West Laramie and downtown into its own ward, Proposal 1B has the area split across multiple wards.
“There have been past situations where West Laramie, which has the biggest infrastructure needs, was ignored,” said council member Andrea Summerville, who brought the amendment forward. Proposal 1B "would force the City Council to consider West Laramie as part of the rest of town.”
Because West Laramie would be split among two wards with Proposal 1B, there would be six council representatives responsible for constituents in that area rather than three. In either iteration, the voting population in the rest of the city has the potential to overpower that of residents living to the West.
“I really get frustrated when we talk about West Laramie in the context of separating it out from the rest of the community ... that West Laramie is this particular area that we can’t integrate into the rest of the city,” said Mayor Paul Weaver.
Weaver said he grew up in West Laramie and never felt like residents there had one singular character or opinion on local politics, but that the area’s history of annexation stunted infrastructure updates.
“I would urge the council to resist this idea that this neighborhood needs more special consideration than any other, with the exception that it's farther behind on infrastructure,” Weaver said. “It's not the fault of any community member or past council, it's simply an artifact of history.”
The city spends about 60% of its infrastructure budget in Ward 1, which includes West Laramie. Council member Bryan Shuster said he doesn’t see the city’s infrastructure spending being equal for another 20 years.
“I do think you’d see both the west side and West Laramie agree on some neighborhood specific things, (like they) may all think paved roads are a good idea,” Harrington said.
The council made its decisions with little public input, and nobody provided public comment during the meeting. Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said she’d only heard from two constituents on the matter.
Other considerations
Council member Fred Schmechel said he prefers Proposal 1B because it separates residential and commercial areas of the city.
There was also discussion of how the wards could be drawn to best accept future population growth. O’Doherty said the 2020 U.S. Census was taken before housing developments went up on Reynolds Street, Bill Nye Avenue and Snowy Range Road.
At the time of Tuesday's, Gov. Mark Gordon had yet to sign the state’s redistricting bill, which influences how city wards can be drawn. Still, the city wanted to move forward on creating new ward boundaries so the Albany County Clerk will have enough time to prepare for elections.
A third and final reading of the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.