Laramie City Council candidates talked about some of the city’s most contentious issues during a forum Wednesday night. A total of seven candidates are running for city council in the general election. They are:
Ward 1:
- Allison Cunningham
- Micah Richardson
Ward 2:
- Brett Glass
- Brandon Newman
Ward 3:
- Bern Haggerty
- Erin O’Doherty
- Joe Shumway
League of Women Voters of Laramie collaborated with Albany County Public Library to host the forum, which included questions from the community about housing, policing and transparency, among many other topics.
Housing
Each of the candidates agreed that housing is a top priority issue in Laramie, though they differed on how to solve it.
The city could increase access to affordable housing by trying to minimize barriers to attaining that housing, Shumway said. This could include working with local nonprofits such as Laramie Interfaith.
Richardson echoed the sentiment, mentioning various community nonprofits that the city could support in an effort to increase financial assistance to renters. She and Cunningham both mentioned that many of these organizations only provide a temporary fix.
O’Doherty said the city should use all the tools at its disposal to expand affordable housing. This could include using city land to build housing development — an idea brought up by Shumway, Richardson and Haggerty, as well.
“I think one of the tools is making rentals safer,” O’Doherty said. “About 51% of people (in Laramie) are renters.”
Haggerty echoed this idea later in the forum, suggesting the city could tax landlords and property owners and use the money to fund legal resources for tenants.
He also brought up the idea of creating cooperative housing, where people could own a share of the unit they are living in. The city should also begin planning for population growth and work to prevent sprawl, he said.
Newman and Richardson said another way to expand housing access would be to work with city building codes.
Glass said that some city efforts to expand housing access, such as establishing certain requirements for builders and creating a rental housing ordinance would actually increase living costs.
“We need to look at boosting wages so the people can afford housing,” Glass said. “To do that we need economic development … We need to create good jobs.”
He also claimed Laramie’s rental housing ordinance is unconstitutional.
The ordinance was in fact challenged in court earlier this year. A judge ruled the establishment of rental housing habitability standards constitutional, but the enforcement procedures of the ordinance unconstitutionally vague. The city is now in the process of updating the enforcement portion of the ordinance to adhere with the judge’s ruling.
Public outreach
Throughout the pandemic, Laramie City Council has held its meetings on Zoom with the option for members of the public to speak when called upon during public comment periods.
Newman said he would prefer the city hold hybrid meetings, where people can attend in-person or through a video call depending on their preference. Richardson and Cunningham agreed with this idea.
Shumway said he would be in favor of opening the council chambers to the public, while O’Doherty said she didn’t feel safe doing that because of poor ventilation and the crowded nature of the city council chambers.
Cunningham said she would prefer city council meetings have an in-person option to increase access, and that she prefers having a sign language interpreter over reading video captions on Zoom.
“(The captions are) about 50% accurate, so that’s insufficient,” Cunningham said through an interpreter. “(It) doesn’t provide full access and makes it harder to communicate with anyone if I have a question or want to make a comment.”
Glass said he’d be willing to have a “Zoom room” where those struggling with video calling technology could get assistance, and that he would like to hold regular office hours.
“During important discussions leading to a vote, I don’t think the council members should be having side discussions,” Haggerty said. “I think if the city council is meeting, everything should be said in a way that everybody can hear it.”
Newman said he would write a blog to keep people up to date on city council, and Richardson said she’d like to share a recap of city council meetings on a blog or on social media.
Police budget
“I fully support making sure the police are fully funded,” Shumway said. “I support the council being very careful to make sure that our city is being run efficiently and has every component to make sure police, fire, safety … (have) a very high consideration.”
Newman expressed a similar opinion on police funding, noting that the city should be efficient in its spending while also finding ways to include more mental health professionals in police responses.
The other candidates agreed that mental health response should be a consideration in the police budget. Richardson noted that the council should start thinking about how it will find these professionals, as there is a shortage of mental health workers in the community already.
“I believe we should abolish the police car and then ask police what they need to do to manage safety in our city,” Haggerty said. “It’s going to be along the lines of we need to ban cars, or slow down the speed limit, or decrease sprawl.”
He said the city could consider moving money around within the police budget to go toward mental health response and other resources. There should be a citizen police oversight board in place that could work on answering questions about the budget, he said.
Cunningham said she supports the police and would like to ask taxpayers what they feel is important in the community.
“We want to make it so desirable to work for the city that we can pick and choose among our applicants and get very professional, cool headed, fair, community minded cops and also have money to bring in specialists who handle special situations such as mental health crises,” Glass said.