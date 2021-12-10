...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation
up to 1 inch today. Storm total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
City Council considers bump to water, wastewater rates
Water and wastewater rates in the city of Laramie will go up for the first time since 2018 if the City Council gives final approval to ordinances that would provide a small bump to both.
The council gave its OK this week to the second readings of amendments that would increase the cost of water by $1.95 for the average residential customer and wastewater rates will by $1.23. The new rates would go into effect Jan. 1.
Malea Brown, the city’s chief operating officer, said the last rate increase was in 2018, and that with inflation and improvements to infrastructure, it’s important to keep up with a revenue requirement of 4%.
Colorado-based consulting firm Raftelis Financial Consultants calculated the rates, which are divided into classes and will be impacted by consumption.
“We know from past experience it’s better to keep up with it every few years than defer that maintenance and those rate increases … because that ends up making things much more expensive,” said Mayor Paul Weaver during Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
Councilman Bryan Shuster, who represents Ward 3, said that Laramie is growing and the city needs income to maintain and upgrade its water system and make improvements to water tanks.
“We have to look 20 years forward in Laramie for water,” Shuster said.
Regarding wastewater, Weaver said the city wants to minimize breakage as soon as possible and that rates would be set at “no more than they need to be to achieve that goal.”
The final reading of the amendments is planned for Dec 21.