Laramie Mayor Paul Weaver described the spatial challenge of redrawing the city’s ward boundaries as one of the “most complicated games of Tetris.” This comes after the 2020 U.S. Census and in response to the Wyoming Legislature’s ongoing conversations about state House and Senate redistricting.
House and Senate redistricting
The Wyoming State Constitution requires that the Legislature redraw legislative districts at the first budget session following a federal Census. Results of the 2020 census have been released, which means state lawmakers are brainstorming redistricting plans for the upcoming 2022 budget session.
In theory and in practice, the process of redrawing geographic boundaries should ensure voting districts of nearly equal population to satisfy “one person, one vote” criteria.
Since the 2010 Census, Albany County’s population has grown by 770 people, an increase of 2.1%. Over the last decade, three of Albany County’s four House districts and one Senate district are outside of the deviation standard for equal population. To address the deviation, along with other statewide population shifts, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee is meeting to hash out proposals for redrawing the electoral boundaries.
City of Laramie
Redrawing electoral boundaries is not a task solely for state lawmakers. City of Laramie and Albany County officials also have been meeting to brainstorm a solution to population shifts. Similarly to House and Senate districts, Laramie City Council must adopt an ordinance that divides the city into nearly equal areas within a 5% deviation standard.
Current ward boundaries divide Laramie into Ward 1 (West Laramie), Ward 2 (the central part of the city) and Ward 3 (the eastern section). Per the 2010 Census results, these Ward boundaries were equally divided with all wards representing about 10,000 people. By 2020, the population had shifted so that Ward 3 has 12,000 residents, with Wards 1 and 2 representing about 9,000 people each.
The city has worked in with the Albany County Clerk’s Office to craft a solution.
At their Tuesday meeting, the council debated four redistricting proposals. The most popular with the council members would divide Laramie into eastern, northern and southern parts. This would be a more dramatic shift from a traditional West Laramie neighborhood.
Weaver spoke in support of the proposal, saying that the residents of West Laramie do not always vote as a unified bloc. Oftentimes, they are split on issues such as whether or not to invest resources into paving roads.
Although several City Council members spoke in support of the proposal, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales noted that this redrawing would require more investment in educating election judges on voting boundaries. The plan is slightly more complicated than other proposals that kept the election boundaries somewhat similar to where they are today.
Other concerns raised by council members include the placement of current and future University of Wyoming dormitory buildings.
Councilmembers Andi Summerville (Ward 1) and Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3) expressed their desire to ensure that all current and future UW dorms are housed in the same ward. Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce (Ward 2) asked the council and county clerk to consider the proposed growth rates for WyoTech, a fast-growing vocational school in West Laramie. Pearce said that if WyoTech’s growth continued at the pace they anticipated, then its ward should consider making space for that population increase over the next 10 years.
No solutions yet
In the end, none of the proposals were adopted. After much conversation and deliberation, the uncertainty of the House and Senate redistricting plans also held up more local decisions. Without knowledge of statewide redistricting, the council members felt they could not settle on a solution.
The city redistricting conversation will pick up again after the next Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting Jan. 12.