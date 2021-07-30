Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range. * From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * Monsoon moisture is expected to surge north out of Colorado today. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the late morning hours and persist through the afternoon and evening hours today. These storms are expected to be slow moving and will produce heavy rainfall over some areas. * Hikers and campers in the Snowy and Laramie Ranges can expect rapid water rises on area streams. Drainage and low areas are very susceptible to flash flooding from rapid water rises. If camping or hiking in these areas...have a way to receive future updates to the watch and monitor weather conditions. Mullen Burn Scar may see mudslides and flash flooding with very little rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&