The city of Laramie and Albany County have made plans to share a grant writer as a way to save money and increase efficiency.
Both entities discussed the decision during a joint meeting of the Laramie City Council and Albany County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening.
The City Council and County Commission formed several joint working groups that have been meeting since January to tackle issues of mutual importance, one of which is looking at ways to improve intergovernmental relationships.
Pete Gosar, who chairs the County Commission, said the city and the county often apply for similar grants, or they apply for grants that encourage government entities to already be cooperating on specific projects.
“An opportunity to have a position shared between both entities made sense financially in the world of tough budgets, and maybe also made sense for collaborative grants,” he said.
Lori Curry, the city’s human resources director, said the city is in the midst of preparing a job description, which it will then send to the county to look at.
Mayor Paul Weaver said he envisioned the grant writer be shared equally between the city and the county, though details would still need to be worked out.
“There’s a number of areas for grants that we’re both looking at, at the same time, and many of them could be complementary to our local infrastructure needs and projects,” he said.
Weaver said the Albany County and Laramie public have an expectation that their governing bodies will work together.
“The more we cooperate, the farther we can stretch local tax dollars, in many instances,” he said.