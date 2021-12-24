Discussions about landlord responsibilities and tenant rights have heated up of late in Laramie, a university city with a large rental population.
With about half the city’s homeowners renting part of all of their homes when the University of Wyoming is in session, there is no shortage of stories of unsafe living conditions and tenants feeling they have no recourse for difficult living situations.
Laramie City Council introduced an ordinance earlier this month that would require landlords to maintain certain standards of health and safety in their rentals along with registering their rental units with the city. The ordinance states the purpose of the City Rental Housing Code is to “safeguard health, property and public wellbeing of the owners, occupants and users of rental housing.”
City Rental Housing Code
The code, discussed by the City Council at its meeting this week, would require landlords to maintain the basic structural integrity of their properties, including adequate weatherproofing and functional plumbing, heating and electrical systems.
Dwellings also must be kept free of mold and pests. And all repairs to plumbing, heating, electrical systems and weatherproofing must be permanent rather than temporary.
Additionally, all living spaces must be supplied with adequate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in units containing carbon monoxide sources.
The ordinance also creates a process for tenants to lodge complaints should the standards not be maintained.
If tenants believe their landlords re violating their rental requirements, they would have to notify the landlord and give them time to rectify the situation — up to 10 days in most cases. For violations involving “essential services,” the time is 48 hours.
After that, complaints can be filed with the city manager, who has authority to investigate violations and require owners to rectify any violations within a given timeframe. If owners fail to fix the issues, they will be subject to legal recourse and fees.
Finally, the ordinance requires owners to register each of their rental units with the city. Landlords would have to pay an annual registration fee of about $15-$20 a year. Owners who live outside of Albany County would be required to identify an agent who lives in the county.
The ordinance passed its first reading in early December.
Public hearing
During a Tuesday public hearing on the City Rental Housing Code ordinance, there was a significant showing of landlords who spoke in opposition to the new regulations.
A common sentiment was that the ordinance is punitive against the local community of landlords for the wrongdoings of a few bad apples.
“The city of Laramie is asking the whole community of rental property owners and landlords to pay the price for a few landlords who are truly taking advantage of their tenants,” said Joshua Horak.
There was also opposition to the requirement that owners register their rental properties.
Joe Arnold, who has seven rental units, said he feels the ordinance creates unnecessary bureaucracy and that it’s “not fair to landlords” because it favors the rights of tenants.
Not all oppose to the new regulations.
Local attorney Linda Devine spoke up on behalf of renters, saying she has represented many low-income people who have rented homes with mold, broken furnaces and other unsafe living conditions. She said that landlords who are good about maintaining their properties shouldn’t have anything to worry about.
“If you’re doing the right thing, this shouldn’t affect you that much,” Devine said.
Third reading
In the end, Laramie City Council voted to approve the ordinance on its second reading with a 7-2 vote. The third and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Jan. 4.