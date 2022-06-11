College notes College notes Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wyatt Duncan of Dixon has been named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll at Sheridan College for the spring semester. He was one of 84 full-time students recognized for earning a GPA of at least 3.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Semester Sheridan College Gpa Education University School Politics Student College Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists