Alexandra Delaney of Laramie has been named to the President's List at Gonzaga University in Pokane, Washington, for the fall 2021 semester. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
*****
Zachary Besler of Laramie has been named to the Dean's List for Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have a semester GPA of at least 3.5.
*****
Laramie County Community College has announced its 2021 honor rolls. President’s Honor Roll is for students who have earned a 3.75 or higher GPA and the Vice President’s Honor Roll is for those with a GPA of 3.0-3.74. Laramie students earning recognition are:
President’s Honor Roll: Darcey Jane Alvarez, Jenna Anderson, Asher Baca, Kodi M Bernaski, Kaylee Patricia Brown, Tyler Careri, Emily Lynn Clinton, Rayanne Louise Creel, Matija Dragosavljevic, Travis James Duvall, Scott Fowler, Charlotte Aubry Fraley, Jason A Gonzales, Malachi Jason Hamilton, Donjeta Haxhiu, Gretchen Heaster, Wade Patrick Hendricks, Lincoln James Humphrey, Morgan Rae Krostue, Ashley Marie Laughlin, Marcel MacPhail, Aysia Marces, Sarah Angelina McMann, Emma Karen Merrill, Bryan Chontal Navarrete, Sandra Monique Olivas, - Alexis Martinez Perez, Trevor Salcedo, Amanda ReAnne Schneider, Kamryn Kiyo Schriner, Hank Fredrick Shaver and Jayla Marie Wulff.
Vice President’s Honor Roll: Eli Anthony, Shawna Bell, William T Bruschke, Madison Elizabeth Hall, Wesley Hoffman, Jeremiah Dirk Horve, Henry James Miller, Leah McKenzie Morgan, Kendra Jean Nottage, Luna Mystique Olaveson, Destiny Swensen, Tai Walrath and Makayla Wight.
*****
Rebeca Lyford of Laramie have been named to the Dean's List at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean's List recognizes students with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.