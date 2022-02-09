The Albany County Board of Commissioners is poised to continue dispersing federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act after another work session Monday.
“We’re going to start disbursing those funds next week,” said Commissioner Pete Gosar.
The first projects on the agenda will be premium pay and emergency requests from nonprofit agencies. Projects will continue to appear on the agendas of meetings throughout the spring to receive approval from the commission.
“We’ll look to put premium pay and emergency disbursements on the Feb. 15 meeting. Then we’ll move to the March 1 meeting and see if we can start knocking down these projects one at a time,” Gosar said.
After meeting throughout the fall, the commission has developed a list of projects that are set to receive funding. Among priority requests from county departments are plants to bolster public broadband access at the Albany County Courthouse, rural broadband, updating the county’s wastewater regulations and updating plumbing at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
About $2.4 million is budgeted for renovating a building to be used by Albany County Public Health.
Money also will be distributed to about 17 local nonprofit agencies, including $1 million to Laramie Interfaith to collaborate with other agencies in creating a shared location with office space, public computer access, meeting space and transitional housing.
County grants specialist Bailey Quick suggested that the county should be prepared to issue vouchers to nonprofits instead of reimbursing them after the fact.
“Some of these nonprofits just don’t have the money on hand,” she said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said he’s looking forward to disbursing the money.
“It’s amazing how slow this process has been,” he said. “It’s driving me nuts, and I’m sure it’s driving everyone else nuts.”
The county is set to receive about $7.5 million in federal stimulus money, which must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Eligible uses for the money include public health expenditures; addressing pandemic-caused negative economic impacts; replacing lost public sector revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Throughout the fall, commissioners have said one of their guiding priorities will be allocating money to projects that address immediate needs.