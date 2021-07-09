The Albany County Board of Commissioners debated issues of both content and procedure regarding Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations during a meeting Tuesday morning.
The commission has been working on and off during the past two years to update the regulations, prompted by the re-opening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station in 2019 despite an extended closure. Gas stations are a prohibited use within the special zoning district, which overlies a shallow portion of the Casper Aquifer on the east side of Laramie.
The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded the most current draft of the regulations to the commission earlier this year, but commissioners indicated at a previous meeting that they’d like to make further changes.
Jennifer Curran, who works in the Albany County Attorney’s Office, told the commission that according to her understanding of Wyoming Statute, if the commission made any substantive changes to the draft, it would have to return to the Planning and Zoning Commission for certification, which prompted a response from Commissioner Pete Gosar.
He argued that the commissioners shouldn’t need permission from the planning commission to make changes to planning documents.
“For me, the process seems loopy,” he said. “It seems to put planning and zoning in the hands of appointed officials and not in the hands of the county commission.”
Curran agreed that the process seemed “convoluted” and said she’d consult with the Wyoming Attorney General for advice on how to proceed.
Meanwhile, the commissioners instructed county planner David Gertsch to prepare an updated draft for a future commission meeting.
The commissioners then moved into a discussion about possible changes to APOZ regulations, which guide development within the area of the county that overlies the shallow aquifer that supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
The Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone’s western boundary is currently defined within the regulations as the line that marks where there’s at least 75 feet of Satanka Formation atop the aquifer serving as a protective covering.
Commissioner Sue Ibarra suggested instead using a western boundary defined in the city of Laramie’s Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, which is farther west than the line marking 75 feet of shale and would add 2,544 acres and about 140 properties to the APOZ.
According to the city’s plan, it updated its document in 2008 and moved its boundary line farther west to account for inaccuracies in the original line. The city then straightened its line along section lines for easier implementation.
County planner David Gertsch suggested that the commission not base its regulations on a definition created by a different government entity.
“The redefining of the western boundary in the APOZ is a major change to the regulations and the process should be completed with care,” he wrote in a comment about the draft regulations.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said that expanding the APOZ would create new non-conforming uses within the zone, as uses that are legal outside the zone aren’t legal within the zone, such as commercial car washes, gas stations and lawn care services.
Gosar and Ibarra said such uses would be grandfathered in.
“It doesn’t impact them unless they’re doing some shady work out of a garage,” Ibarra said.
Richardson wondered whether the risk of contamination along the western side of the zone, where the aquifer is at its deepest, is worth changing the legal status of a person’s property.
Ibarra also suggested adding a minimum lot size of 35 acres per residential development to the aquifer regulations. Currently there’s no minimum lot size. Development atop the aquifer increases the risk of contamination through septic systems, lawn care chemicals and other means.
Richardson argued that a rule about 35 acres seemed arbitrary and treats the entire area the same even though it varies in vulnerability.
“We need to exercise restraint in the limitations we put on people’s property,” he said.
Ibarra said every additional septic system adds further strain to the system.
“Our job is to protect the health of this community,” she said.
Meanwhile, the county and the city have been working together since January to update a joint city/county Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, which serves as the basis for both city and county regulations. Gertsch suggested that perhaps changes to regulations should wait until after changes have been made the plan.