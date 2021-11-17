As the Albany County Board of Commissioners considers how to spend more than $7.5 million in federal stimulus money, local nonprofits took their turn pitching ideas to the board during a work session Monday morning.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, also called ARPA, was passed by Congress last spring. Wyoming is expected to receive more than $1 billion, with $174 million to be directed to counties and other local governments based on population.
Governing bodies have until the end of 2024 to allocate the money, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Eligible uses for the money include public health expenditures, addressing pandemic-caused negative economic impacts, replacing lost public sector revenue, premium pay for essential workers and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The commission asked nonprofits to submit requests, which they discussed Monday. Many local organizations requested funding to support expenses that have appeared since the COVID-19 pandemic started or that have increased because of the pandemic.
Ted Cramer, executive director of the Laramie Soup Kitchen, said his organization has changed its food-service protocols and hopes to re-open its dining room with a new, spaced-out seating configuration as soon as CDC guidelines allow.
“We would really like to put into place everything needed so when the CDC does drop that recommendation, we can open our doors to congregate meals,” he said.
He also hopes to install high-speed internet service using ARPA money.
“It will help us make sure we have quality broadband available to our guests, something we’ve been really struggling with and trying to accomplish over the last couple years,” he said.
At the Open School, director Shelly McFate said she’s had to spend more money on cleaning supplies and masks while also limiting enrollment to allow for spacing and cohorting of children, many of whom have parents who are considered essential workers.
“It’s important that we’re able to keep our doors open to serve these families,” she said.
Nonprofits also identified projects they could accomplish with a one-time boost of funding.
Tim Snowbarger with Laramie Connections Center said he’d love to buy another vehicle and bring on paid staff to increase the number of free rides he can offer to low-income residents, many of whom use the service to go to medical appointments.
“The need has been incredible to see,” he said.
Jenni Vazqueztell, who founded Laramie Foster Closet, said a new program called Cody’s Closet has taken off this fall. The program supplies clothing and other necessities to children at their schools. Since August, Cody’s Closet has served 100 kids and its initial supplies are running low.
“We meet the student needs right there in the school,” she said. “We provide instant relief while empowering them to focus on thriving in their current environment.”
Groups also pitched bigger ideas that could have long-term benefits in the community. Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise of Albany County teamed up to ask for funding to build a community hub that could serve as a meeting space for social service organizations as well as offer temporary housing.
Interfaith’s Josh Watanabe said inflation, a shrinking housing market and a lack of affordable housing have exacerbated an existing problem in the community.
“This is an ongoing issue, and we thought we’d try to take advantage of this ARPA funding and get ahead a little bit,” he said.
Cole Nutter with Family Promise said his organization relies on hotels to provide temporary housing for families, but that’s not a sustainable solution.
“We need it because families have nowhere else to go,” he said.
Money for staffing needs was also on the mind of many who presented Monday. Colby Chisholm, development manager at Ark Regional Services, said ARK would use ARPA funds to support a wage increase to direct support staff.
“Concerns over hourly wage increases have been identified all over our country and in our community,” he said.
Jessica Stalder at Hospice of Laramie said she also would use funding to provide a raise for clinical staff.
“Health care workers are so in demand right now,” she said.
However, Bailey Quick, the county’s grants specialist, said ARPA’s rules wouldn’t allow money to go toward pay raises at nonprofits. She said any funding directed toward new construction could cause ownership headaches in the future.
County departments also have submitted their funding requests to the commission, and commissioners said they would continue to refine their priorities as they consider how to allot the money during the next few years. Another work session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 13.