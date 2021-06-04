The Albany County Board of Commissioners denied a zoning change request during its regular meeting Tuesday morning that would have potentially cleared the way for a new residential subdivision along Roger Canyon Road.
Roger Canyon LLC, owned by Duane Toro, requested to re-zone a 48-acre parcel along the road from agriculture to small lot residential, which would allow the property to be subdivided into 14 parcels, each about three acres in size. The property sits across the road from the Sunset Acres subdivision about four miles north of Laramie. The parcel is surrounded by a mix of agricultural and residential uses.
Commissioners Pete Gosar and Sue Ibarra voted to deny the zoning change, saying it didn’t meet the findings necessary for approval. In their discussion they cited compatibility with surrounding properties, and impacts to natural and environmental resources.
The zoning request was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission during its May meeting by a 3-2 vote, with Bern Hinckley and Maura Hanning voting against.
During Tuesday’s meeting, county planner David Gertsch said he thought the application was consistent with surrounding uses and was an appropriate place for future growth according to the county’s planning documents.
“That’s where we’re trying to get growth to go,” he said.
About a third of the parcel sits within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, which means that any subdivision application would require a site-specific investigation and a report from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
“That triggers a lot of things with the subdivision application,” Gertsch said.
The city of Laramie weighed in against the proposal. In a letter to the commission, assistant city manager Todd Feezer said the city has a spur well about 1,500 feet north of the property that would be threatened by potential contamination from more than a dozen new septic systems and wells. Feezer said lower-density housing, such as one dwelling per 35 acres as is currently allowed, was appropriate for land atop APOZ and near a city well.
“The utmost care should be taken when considering this proposal,” he wrote.
In public comment and correspondence to the commission, others pointed out that lots in Sunset Acres are about five acres in size, while the new lots would be smaller and thus not consistent with their neighbors.
Rural residential zoning allows a minimum lot size of two acres if the average size is at least five acres, while small lot residential allows lots as small as two acres with an average size of at least two acres.
Others making public comment argued that the difference between rural residential and small lot residential was negligible, and the parcel would be put to better use if it were developed instead of remaining vacant. The dwellings would add to Laramie’s housing supply and grow the tax base.
Gosar said the commission is obligated to consider consistent land use and pressure on water resources in weighing the application.
“Outside of the comprehensive plan, we have strict markers to meet — environmental considerations and the characteristic of surrounding lands,” he said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said the subjectivity of a governing authority is exercised in writing the laws, not in applying them.
“We’re past the discretionary point,” he said.
Ibarra and Gosar disagreed.
“Landowner rights stop where it becomes a detriment to the greater community,” Ibarra said.