The Albany County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to remove a mask requirement in county buildings for county employees and members of the public who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Masks are still required for anyone who has not been vaccinated.
Chairman Pete Gosar said the change would keep the county in step with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which says that anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.
Gosar urged Albany County residents to consider the community’s safety no matter their vaccination status.
“If you can wear a mask you should, because you never know who is caring for a vulnerable person, or who themselves might be vulnerable,” he said. “Just because you got the vaccine doesn’t mean that you can’t get the disease. It just means that you generally lessen your chances of the severity of the disease.”
He expressed concern about the county’s vaccination rate, currently around 40%, in light of upcoming events such as Jubilee Days, the return of University of Wyoming students and the start of the UW football season.
“I’m worried,” he said. “I’m concerned.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, just more than 40% of Albany County residents have been fully vaccinated, which is about 15,700 people.
As of Monday, Albany County has seen 4,029 lab-confirmed cases, including 21 active cases. The 14-day rolling average positive rate is about 2%. Ivinson Memorial Hospital is currently treating four patients for COVID-19.