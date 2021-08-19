Anyone having business in a county building, including the Albany County Courthouse, will have to be masked up.
The move to stiffen up local public health protocols comes after the Albany County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution by a 2-to-1 vote Tuesday evening that implements recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commissioner Heber Richardson voted against the resolution.
Dr. Jean Allais, the county’s public health officer, also supported implementing CDC recommendations because of the prevalence of the delta variant, a more transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus.
The variant is responsible for 92% of new infections in the county, she said. There are 89 active cases in Albany County, which is experiencing moderate-high transmission levels, according to state metrics.
“This is a very different virus than we were dealing with last year,” Allais said about the delta variant.
On July 28, the CDC changed its guidance, recommending that everyone older than 2 wear a mask while indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status.
Richardson said he opposed the resolution because the CDC’s guidance is a recommendation, not a requirement.
“There are not health orders in effect that have trickled down from the CDC,” he said.
Allais said that because Gov. Mark Gordon has stated he won’t issue any new health orders, counties could make their own decisions at the local level.
“If you think you’ll get higher compliance with a requirement than a recommendation, then I think that’s the way you need to go,” she said.
District Court Clerk Stacy Lam expressed frustration about how she’ll enforce the mandate, as many of her employees deal directly with the public.
“It’s scary for our employees,” she said. “Are you expecting that the employees are going to enforce this?”
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said his office is always available to respond to courthouse security issues.
“If you do have any type of security issues with your staff, regardless of what the security issue is, you’re always (welcome) to call my office, and we can navigate that issue for you,” he said.
Judge Tori Kricken said she would issue an order covering the third floor of the courthouse, which includes the clerk’s office. Anyone violating the order could be held in contempt of court and face incarceration or a fine.
“Our office will support (the resolution) in its entirety, and we will do everything we can to support Ms. Lam, as well,” she said.
Commissioners Pete Gosar and Sue Ibarra said residents could express their frustrations with the resolution directly to them instead of other county staff. Gosar said residents could contact him directly at 307-760-3219.
“I’ll be more than happy to explain my reasons for voting,” he said. “This, quite honestly, is a true health emergency.”