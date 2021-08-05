...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
The Albany County Board of Commissioners continues to struggle with procedural questions as it attempts to make changes to Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone regulations.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, the commission reviewed a draft of the regulations, which incorporated changes commissioners had suggested at an earlier meeting.
According to state statute, as interpreted by attorney Jennifer Curran, who works in the county attorney’s office, the regulations must now return to the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission for certification before they can be approved by the commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded a draft of the regulations to the commission earlier this year, but commissioners didn’t want to accept that draft and instead want to make their own changes. If changes are made, that draft would need to be recertified by Planning and Zoning, according to Curran’s reading of statute. Her office is currently consulting with the Wyoming Attorney General and awaiting an answer to that question.
“There’s nothing in the statute that allows for modification,” she said. “If changes are made — and changes are not specifically addressed in the statutory language — it has to go back to Planning and Zoning for their certification and review,” she said.
Commissioners Pete Gosar and Sue Ibarra have expressed frustration on multiple occasions with the seemingly circular progression of the regulatory document.
“If they make substantial changes, and we don’t like those, and we make substantial changes, then this goes back and forth forever,” Ibarra said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said the requirement to send the document back to Planning and Zoning would ensure it was presented for public comment in its most recent iteration.
“If we do as much as we’ve done — in openness and transparency and legal process — we have to put it back out for public comment,” he said.
At the end of their discussion, commissioners agreed to have planner David Gertsch prepare a document incorporating all of their suggested changes before they decide what to do at the next meeting.
The commission has been working on and off during the past two years to update the regulations, prompted by the reopening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station in 2019, despite an extended closure. Gas stations are a prohibited use within the special zoning district, which overlies a shallow portion of the Casper Aquifer on the east side of Laramie.