The Albany County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday morning to table a subdivision application that borders the Laramie city limits just east of town, pending resolution of an access disagreement with the city.
The Stone Ridge Estates Subdivision would be located near the Imperial Heights neighborhood across Grand Avenue from Walmart and consist of seven lots on a 35-acre parcel for single-family residential use. Lots would range from 2.5-19 acres in size but average 5 acres. The parcel has residential properties to the east, west and south, while undeveloped state land borders its northern edge, home to the Schoolyard trail system.
The subdivision proposes to connect with Quarterhorse Drive, a city street. The city has said that access has not been granted and would require an access agreement per a right of way access policy it implemented in February.
The Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the Stone Ridge Estates preliminary and final plat applications at its last meeting by a 3-2 vote, with Bern Hinckley and Maura Hanning voting against.
The proposed subdivision sits within the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, which has special regulations that guide development with the intention of protecting the Casper Aquifer, which supplies more than half of Laramie’s drinking water.
Commissioners Pete Gosar and Sue Ibarra are working to update the APOZ regulations to limit residential development within the zone only to parcels larger than 35 acres, which would put an end to new subdivisions. A hearing on the proposed regulation changes is scheduled for Nov. 2, and the draft is available for public comment.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Albany County Planner David Gertsch said the applicant, Marty McKinney, had submitted documents showing easements connecting to Grand Avenue and abutting Quarterhorse Drive.
City of Laramie Planning Manager Derek Teini confirmed that the proposed subdivision had not been granted permission to access Quarterhorse Drive.
“Access has not been resolved at this stage,” he said.
Jennifer Curran, who works in the Albany County Attorney’s Office, said at least one lawsuit is currently challenging the city’s new access policy, and she suggested making the application contingent upon deciding the access question.
“It’s not a position that we want to put the county in — to make a determination whether the city’s policy is enforceable or not enforceable,” she said.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said the city is essentially asking the county to enforce the city’s planning preferences by withholding access as a way to inhibit development.
“It’s a deliberate means to target certain extraterritorial subdivisions in certain places,” he said. “It’s specific to this neighborhood with a specific intended outcome.”
Gosar said questioning legal access is precisely the role of the commission.
“I have some legitimate concerns,” he said. “I’m not working on the city’s behalf.”
The city of Laramie has consistently lodged objections to development proposals and zoning changes within the APOZ near city limits. Regarding Stone Ridge Estates, the city argued that the subdivision would not conform with the city’s or the county’s comprehensive plans, and that its proposed septic systems and wells would introduce more potential sources of contamination into the Casper Aquifer system, further threatening city wells.
The parcel is classified as Priority Growth Area 4 in the county’s comprehensive plan, which are areas where the plan encourages low-density residential uses. According to the plan, “conservation and protection of agricultural operations, wildlife habitat and sensitive lands is a high priority.”
“This subdivision is clearly not compatible development for this area and violates the agricultural character standard,” assistant city manager Todd Feezer wrote in a letter to the county.
Attorney Megan Goetz, who is representing McKinney, said the applicant had gone above and beyond in fulfilling the county’s legal requirements, even submitting a site-specific investigation of the property when one wasn’t required.
She argued that the city didn’t have a problem with McKinney using Quarterhorse Drive when he bought the property in 2010 and its new access policy isn’t an enforceable ordinance.
“This doesn’t trump any legally recorded access,” she said of the policy. “We’ve got a deed that says that access is legal through Quarterhorse Drive and McKinney Lane.”
Further, she said, the commission could open itself up to litigation.
“We feel as if that is an act that is arbitrary and capricious because we have met all of your requirements,” she said.