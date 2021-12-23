The Albany County Board of Commissioners made two appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission during a meeting Tuesday.
They appointed Mikell Platt and Geoffrey Thyne to the five-person commission. Their three-year terms will start in January.
The terms of outgoing planning and zoning members Shaun Moore and John Spiegelberg end next month.
Platt is a self-employed financial investor who has lived in Albany County for 25 years. He wrote in his application that he has an interest in the impact of water usage on future prosperity in the West, an interest in the transformation of the energy economy as it includes wind and solar resources and an interest in the health of local plants and animals.
“Having traveled widely both within the country and abroad, I have seen firsthand how much different communities and localities have been impacted and either improved or suffered by various planning/zoning/development decisions,” he wrote. “My belief is that Albany County and the city of Laramie share a bright future, which will be enhanced by good planning and development decisions, or held back by the opposite.”
Thine is the co-founder of a business called ESal, which is located in the Wyoming Technology Business Center and has developed a chemical tool to improve recovery from old oil fields.
In his application, he wrote that a term on the joint city/county Environmental Advisory Committee gave him a taste of the issues that came before the Planning and Zoning Commission, such as questions of development near the Casper Aquifer.
“I am a professional geologist and local business owner and will bring my analytical skills and business perspective to this job,” Thyne wrote.
There were six applicants for the two open positions.
Planning authority in unincorporated areas of the county is one responsibility of county commissioners in the state of Wyoming, and they have the power to create planning and zoning commissions consisting of appointment members. These planning commissions make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.