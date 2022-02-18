The Albany County Board of Commissioners approved a slate of allocation requests for federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act during its meeting this week.
The county is set to receive about $7.5 million in federal stimulus money, which must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
As they discussed during a previous meeting, commissioners allocated about $5.9 million as revenue loss, which can be spent on government services. The remaining portion of the allotment has already been earmarked for other projects.
“This will hopefully streamline our reporting and open up some doors to allow you to fund a few different activities,” said county grants specialist Bailey Quick.
From the $5.9 million, commissioners allocated $63,000 to Albany County Public Library, Laramie Connections Center, Laramie Reproductive Health, Laramie Soup Kitchen and Open School for employee premium pay.
Commissioners allocated $69,000 to Laramie Soup Kitchen for new equipment and furniture aimed at meeting increased demand. The request includes a refrigerator, freezer and two buffet merchandisers for the agency’s transition back to in-person dining. The soup kitchen will install broadband for diners.
Commissioners allocated about $100,000 to Feeding Laramie Valley for immediate funding needs related to increased demand and an increased cost of food.
Founder Gayle Woodsum said the organization spent about $300 a week buying wholesale fresh produce before the pandemic, which it distributes to families in the county. That cost has increased to $1,600 a week.
“There has been an unprecedented and unexpected need for fresh fruits and vegetables for people living within increased food insecurity — and in some cases brand new food insecurity — as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic,” she said.
Feeding Laramie Valley supplies fresh produce to 600 families a week year-round.
“Every week it gets higher,” Woodsum said of the number of families that participate.
Commissioners allocated $200,000 to United Way for a collective impact study intended to analyze Albany County’s community health.
Drinking fountains were a popular item. Commissioners allocated $3,000 for drinking fountain upgrades at the Albany County Fairgrounds. They allocated $13,000 to replace two water fountains at the public library. They also allocated $7,000 to upgrade drinking fountains at the Albany County Courthouse.
They allocated $12,000 to resurface the parking lot outside the county elections building, which sits just east of the courthouse, to fix a drainage issue.
“We never had the ability to fix that, and it was a huge issue, and it was never going to go away,” said Commissioner Heber Richardson.
Commissioners have said they plan to continue allocating money during upcoming meetings.