The Albany County Board of Commissioners spent several hours Monday morning discussing more changes to regulations governing the county’s Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone.
County planner David Gertsch is set to prepare a new draft of the regulations that incorporates their suggestions, which will then be sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission for certification.
County officials have been considering changes to the regulations, which guide development within the area of the county that overlies the Casper Aquifer, since the re-opening of the Tumbleweed Express gas station on the east side of town in 2019.
The gas station is the only nonconforming use within the zone, qualifying for grandfathered status despite an extended closure. Gas stations are no longer allowed within the zone because of the risk the pose of contaminating the aquifer.
Commissioners Heber Richardson and Pete Gosar disagreed at frequent intervals during Monday’s discussion, during which they considered how to weigh private property rights versus protection of shared resources, how to distinguish ideology from scientific analysis, and how to assess and prioritize risk.
One priority among those hoping to see more aquifer protection, which includes a group called Albany County Clean Water Advocates, is to restrict residential development within the zone to one dwelling per 35 acres, as a way to limit the number of new septic systems.
When Commissioner Sue Ibarra suggested an amendment addressing minimum lot sizes in the zone, Richardson pointed out that such a change might run afoul of an agreement the county has with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, if it’s made without additional studies connecting nitrate loading and lot sizes.
“It wouldn’t matter what we proposed, we don’t have the data for it,” Richardson said.
Gosar suggested putting the issue on hold pending further analysis while warning the commission not to impugn any professional studies.
“Heber, you’re not a geologist, and you should tread very carefully,” he said to Richardson.
Another priority among some county residents is to update and possibly expand the zone’s western boundary, which is defined in the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, a joint city/county document. The boundary aims to delineate areas with less than 75 feet of shale protecting the aquifer from surface contamination.
Richardson said the western boundary is the least vulnerable part of the zone because the aquifer gets deeper to the west and is shallower to the east. Plus, the western boundary of the zone is mostly developed, and future development will likely be homes or businesses connected to the city’s sewer system.
“The problem that we have is that we introduce regulations on private property owners without any compensation. It’s a taking through regulation,” he said.
Gosar said the public would benefit from more certainty in the boundary.
“We don’t have a line that’s legally described, and we know that line is not accurate,” he said.
He added that an exclusion process allows landowners to demonstrate they don’t need to be in the zone if they can prove their property meets the 75-foot requirement.
“If people believe they’re not in the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone, there should be an exclusion process,” he said.
Richardson said the burden of proof should rest on the government to justify imposing more restrictions on property owners, not the other way around.
“It’s incumbent on the government to prove that you should be included,” he said.
In the portion of the regulations governing nonconforming uses, Gosar suggested limiting the ability of a nonconforming use to expand its operation.
“We shouldn’t allow the expansion of nonconforming uses,” he said. “They are just that — nonconforming uses.”
Richardson cautioned that any amendments shouldn’t limit or define “expansion” to include upgrades to equipment, such as underground storage containers.
“Because we can’t legally squash the use, we probably ought be more nimble and figure out how to minimize its damage, rather than deal with our feelings,” he said.
Commissioners agreed that the county should be notified immediately during any situation involving underground storage tanks that would also require notifying the DEQ, and that a nonconforming use should forfeit its status if it violates any federal or state regulations.