The Albany County Board of Commissioners is set to continue its decision-making process regarding the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project by submitting a series of written questions to energy company ConnectGen.
The commission has until July 16 to make a decision to approve or deny ConnectGen’s permit application, as that date marks 45 days after the public hearing that took place June 1.
During a meeting Tuesday morning, the commission agreed that each member would submit written questions by Friday to pass along to ConnectGen.
Jennifer Curran, who works in the county attorney’s office, suggested that corresponding in written format would be a legally permissible way to continue dialogue with ConnectGen, since the public hearing has closed.
“They’re anticipating some type of information coming from us that they need to respond to,” she said.
During the June 1 public hearing, the commission listened to about five hours of comments in person and online from Albany County residents supporting and opposing the Rail Tie project.
Commissioners agreed that they would read the questions they submitted to ConnectGen at the next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 6. Answers from ConnectGen will be posted in a prominent place on the county’s website.
“I think the county website would be a perfect place to publish that conversation,” commissioner Heber Richardson said.
The Rail Tie Wind Project proposes 120 wind turbines, each about 600 feet tall, on 26,000 acres of public and private land south of Laramie near Tie Siding. Construction of the 500-megawatt project would start early next year, and the project would connect to a transmission line that runs through the southern portion of the project area. ConnectGen is in the midst of county, state and federal permitting for the project.
The Board of Commissioners also decided on Tuesday to schedule a public hearing to consider adoption of its budget for 9:30 a.m. June 28. The board decided to move its July 20 regular meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.