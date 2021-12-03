‘Tis the season for giving, and across the Laramie community people are coming together in support of those who need a boost. Here are a few programs looking for volunteers, accepting donations and signing up recipients:
Christmas at the Gryphon
Whitewater Christian Church’s annual benefit concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted on behalf of Hospice of Laramie.
Now in its eighth year, the concert features a mix of familiar and non-traditional Christmas music presented by the church band. Pastor Adam Coop said the aim is to bring the community together while also supporting a local nonprofit organization.
“Each year we’ve chosen a local agency to get behind that’s doing a lot of good for the communities of Laramie and Albany County,” he said. “Our goal is just to do as much good as we can this holiday season for the agency that we highlight.”
The concert also will stream live on YouTube. Visit whitewaterchristian.com for more information.
Community Holidays of Laramie
Community Holidays of Laramie is a collaborative effort between local churches, agencies, businesses, civic groups and individuals to provide families with custom gift bags prepared by sponsors.
The program distributed almost 90 gift bags last year, and gift bags usually include clothing as well as needed or wanted items. Distribution is scheduled for Dec. 16-17 at the church.
This year’s donations can be dropped off from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Cash donations also are requested to provide grocery gift cards to each recipient, and checks can be mailed to the church.
Volunteers are invited to help sort, distribute and deliver gifts. To sign up to volunteer, visit communityholidays.org, email communityholidays@gmail.com or call 307-314-2355.
Let’s Do Christmas
Several churches are coming together to provide toys for children during Let’s Do Christmas, a program new to Laramie this year.
Heather Ricks with Emmaus Road Community Church said a church in Denver started Let’s Do Christmas a few years ago and is growing the program into new locations.
“They were looking to expand to Laramie, and we decided to join them,” she said.
Families are invited to pick out new toys for their children from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Registration is open through Wednesday and shoppers also will receive a gift card for a family meal.
“We didn’t want to duplicate a Christmas dinner, so we decided to give a gift certificate to Dickey’s (Barbecue Pit) they can use anytime,” Ricks said.
The church is accepting donations of new toys, which can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at 721½ E. Renshaw St.
Volunteers also are invited to help with set-up and toy distribution. Visit letsdochristmas.org to register as a volunteer or to register to shop.
Salvation Army
Laramie Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells this red kettle season. This year’s locations include Walmart, Ridley’s Family Markets, Safeway, Ace Hardware and the U.S. Post Office.
Standing beside the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle, volunteers wear a red apron and ring a small bell, inviting shoppers to donate money in support of efforts in the community.
Money raised during the bell-ringing season, collected with help from dozens of volunteers, makes up the bulk of the Laramie Salvation Army’s annual budget. The organization collaborates with other local agencies to support people who need help with necessities such as utility bills, rent payments and stays in hotel rooms.
Bell-ringing slots are available through Dec. 23. To sign up, visit facebook.com/Laramie.Salvation.Army or email laramie.salvation.army@gmail.com.
Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 1064, Laramie, WY 82073. Donate online at give-im.salvationarmy.org/give/357728.
Toys for Tots
After a three-year break, Toys for Tots is back in operation in Albany County.
Families can still register online to receive new toys for children at laramie-wy.toysfortots.org. Toy distribution will start Sunday, said coordinator Tonia Ridge.
Volunteers will prepare packages ahead of time and include a big toy, smaller toys, stocking stuffers and items such as books, games and puzzles.
Ridge said nearly 200 families have registered so far.
“We’d love to have some more,” she said.
Anyone who wants to donate new toys can look for boxes staged at a dozen locations around Laramie. On Saturday, Toys for Tots will collect toys and donations at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply during “Stuff the Sleigh.”