ConnectGen’s application for the proposed Rail Tie Wind Project is scheduled to be heard before the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council starting Monday, and the energy company has requested that its financial information remain confidential throughout the hearing process.
However, several groups have requested that all parts of the hearing remain open to the public.
In June, ConnectGen asked the ISC to close portions of the hearing, during which the company’s financial information would be discussed. During a pretrial conference July 6, a hearing examiner said he would sign the proposed order sealing that information from public disclosure, while also requesting briefs from interested parties, according to submitted documents.
A group of Albany County landowners and Monaghan Farms filed briefs arguing that the hearing should remain open. The Albany County Conservancy submitted a notice of joinder, indicating its support for the other two parties.
Wyoming law requires that applicants for industrial wind energy projects demonstrate that they have the “financial capability to construct, maintain, operate, decommission and reclaim the facility.”
In its brief, ConnectGen, which is a privately held company, said it has submitted all pertinent documentation and referred to an ISC rule that says such documents “shall be held confidential to the extent authorized by Wyoming law.”
ConnectGen recognizes the need for transparency, the brief states, but “that does not obviate the need for, or propriety of, reasonable and appropriate protections for confidential information.”
The brief argues that other hearings have been conducted in a similar fashion, and the practice of closing portions of the hearing is a “generally accepted procedure for protecting confidential information.”
Greg Weisz, an attorney with Pence and MacMillan who is representing a group of Albany County landowners, said the ISC doesn’t have the authority to exclude the public from any portion of the hearing.
“It is our contention that the applicant does not have the financial capability to build a project of this magnitude, which is a requisite of permit approval,” he wrote in an email to the Boomerang. “We believe the public ought to be able to hear information about that issue.”
In his brief, Weisz argued that, according to the same rule cited by ConnectGen, the ISC can only hold information as confidential if it qualifies for confidentiality under another Wyoming statute.
“This rule does not itself grant the ISC the ability to keep information confidential; some other provision of Wyoming law must provide the substantive basis for confidential treatment,” Weisz writes.
Further, he argues, the fact that ConnectGen is a private company warrants further scrutiny of its finances, since its financial condition is unknown.
In a separate brief, Monaghan Farms argues that the ISC rule cited by ConnectGen says nothing about how to conduct a hearing, and “this party is unaware of any other provision of Wyoming law authorizing such a proceeding.”
Lawyers for Monaghan Farms write that allowing ConnectGen to “submit its evidence and have that evidence tested outside of the public eye is contrary to a long-held tradition that judicial proceedings concerning matters of public importance are open to the public and undermines the confidence of the public in the decision that is ultimately rendered.”
Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney specializing in public records law, who is also an attorney for the Boomerang, said the Wyoming Supreme Court has said in the past that information should remain confidential only if it would put a company at a competitive disadvantage in some way.
“They are a private company, but they are asking for a public permit that’s granted by all of us, essentially,” he said.
Moats said the public has a legitimate interest in ConnectGen’s financial condition.
“We don’t want to have a partially built (project), or something that’s built and then abandoned because the company goes under,” he said.
ConnectGen is in the midst of seeking federal, state and county permits for the project, which would cover 26,000 acres of public and private land south of Laramie near Tie Siding.
Weisz said he expected a decision about the matter to come toward the end of the week.