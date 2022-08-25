The Continental Divide Trail is a hiking path covering some 3,100 miles from Canada to Mexico. There’s also the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route spanning some 2,700 miles and following as close to the Continental Divide as possible.
It is the longest off-pavement bicycle route in the world and now has a Canada section that begins in Jasper and runs all the way to Mexico.
Both routes pass through Wyoming, with the CDT covering 550 miles from the Idaho border into Yellowstone, then exiting in the Sierra Madre Mountains at the Colorado border. The slightly shorter mountain bike route enters Wyoming just south of Yellowstone and rolls over mostly dirt and gravel roads for 475 miles.
The mountain bike version was developed and mapped by the Adventure Cycling Association in 1997. A year later, I was one of the early riders, pedaling the Wyoming section from Idaho to Colorado.
I retain many wonderful memories of that adventure. I went solo in a time well before cellphones and GPS receivers. I had paper maps and tried to find a phone whenever possible to let my husband know where I was and how I was doing.
Both the hiking route and the mountain bike route cross Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. That’s about 120 miles of tree-free desert beginning at Atlantic City and ending in Rawlins.
It is where the Continental Divide separates briefly, with rain falling into the Basin and flowing neither east nor west, but just evaporating under the desert sun.
Water is the big issue whether crossing on foot or via bicycle. I solved it by carrying a lot of water as I left Atlantic City. It was so heavy I ended up pushing my bike on the steep climb out of town. When I crossed the Sweetwater River, I topped off my water supply. According to my map, the next reliable watering hole was A&M Reservoir about 80 miles away.
That evening I had an unexpected gift: a tailwind. I kept pedaling past sunset, wind at my back beneath a pink sky. Coyotes howled in stereo — one slightly south of me and the other slightly to the north.
I smiled, thinking maybe they were crooning about my passing. Pronghorn and wild horses stared at me, as if they couldn’t decide if I was friend or foe.
I decided to keep pedaling until I got to Antelope Creek. I arrived as stars began to appear.
Alas, rather than a flowing stream, it was a ribbon of sand. At least it provided a nice cushion where I rolled out my sleeping bag and, instead of pitching my tent, just relaxed looking up at the Milky Way as I nodded off.
In the nearly two days it took me to cross the Great Divide Basin, I saw the dust from one vehicle off in the distance until I joined the main highway heading into Rawlins.
Until then it was just me, the coyotes, pronghorn and wild horses. I feared running out of water, so I doled it out sparingly. As a result, I was eternally thirsty.
Fast forward 24 years. My work as a wildlife biologist takes me to the Great Divide Basin occasionally. Now I drive a cushy truck, although I hop on my mountain bike every morning to enjoy a little spin with my Australian shepherd, Dobby.
To my surprise, during every trip I see or meet trekkers, either on foot or mountain bike, along the CDT or GDMBR. The two routes intersect at the A&M Reservoir.
The popularity of both routes has risen considerably. Where I saw nary a soul back when I pedaled through, today there is a rather steady stream of trekkers.
On my most recent trip a couple weeks ago, I pulled alongside a couple from Germany. Their goal was to hike the entire CDT, ending up at the Canadian border eventually. A mile later I bumped into another hiker; this was a lone trekker from Texas.
About 15 minutes later I pulled in at A&M Reservoir. I noted two tents pitched on the far side of the reservoir with a couple of parked bicycles; more trekkers.
It was downright crowded out there – at least in comparison to my 1998 journey.
To those I saw on the trail, no matter what, I stopped and offered water.
“Do you need some water?” I ask every time. So far nobody has taken me up on the offer, but smile and thank me for asking.
I know back in 1998 I would have relished such an offer even though I made it to Rawlins with water to spare. Just talking to another human being, though, would have been a treat. It was a little lonely out there back then.