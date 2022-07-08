Laramie City Council passed the first reading of a University of Wyoming project that would block access to Lewis Street between 14th and 15th streets.
While closed, the area would be a service entrance for construction vehicles working on the university’s new dormitory building. A public hearing July 19 offers residents a chance to weigh in on the issue of accessing UW buildings in the area prior to potential final council approval Aug. 8.
UW owns all property within the area, but traffic is a concern because of the road being near the UW Lab School. The facility is used by Albany County School District middle and elementary school students rather than exclusively by UW students.
“(The UW Lab School’s) feedback to me is not what we’re getting from UW. They are very concerned about parking, they’re very concerned about student access,” said council member Andrea Summerville. “They’re worried about causing huge traffic jams and dangers for students by potentially limiting access to that 13th and 14th block of Lewis.”
While traffic is an expected issue for the Lab School during the closure, UW Senior Project Manager Sam Farstad said it’s not a unique problem. As a parent of two children who attend local elementary schools, he shared his own feelings about school traffic.
“I feel like when you look at any school in town and you look at the access at 8 o’clock and at 3 o’clock, it’s imperfect,” Farstad said. “At any school you go to there’s traffic problems, there’s access problems and there’s probably a little frustration by parents, myself included.”
Summerville also expressed concern about proper communication between the school district and UW on upcoming construction, telling the City Council that the school district has not received the same communications as the city about the potential road closure. She also said that some details in closing this part of the street doesn’t follow an earlier memorandum of understanding from the council.
She specifically mentioned issues with vacating the street without proper systems in place and UW clearing an area it previously agreed would remain open for use.
Mayor Paul Weaver said the location for the UW Lab School was uncertain while planning was in progress.
Farstad responded to her concerns following the mayor’s comments.
“The 2014 (memorandum of understanding) was the initial groundwork and it was speculative because it was a long time ago,” he said. “We’ve since had two amendments to that.”
Farstad said one amendment created a system for vacating the impacted area, clearing up any concerns residents may have about piecemeal vacating.
The council approved the nearly unanimously with the exception of Summerville, who voted against it.