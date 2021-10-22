County Assessor Grant Showacre recently announced he will be retiring Oct. 31.
The Albany County Board of Commissioners acknowledged written receipt of a letter of resignation during its Tuesday meeting.
“It has been a long and wonderful career,” he wrote in an email to the commission.
Showacre was elected to his fourth four-year term in 2018 after running unopposed, and his term expires at the end of 2022. He spent six years before that working in the assessor’s office. The assessor’s job is to evaluate property in the county for property tax purposes.
Showacre’s impending retirement makes him the third county-wide elected official, all Democrats, to retire or resign mid-term in the last year.
Sheriff Dave O’Malley announced his retirement last September before leaving office in November. County Attorney Peggy Trent left office in May to take a job out of state.
Jennifer Curran with the Albany County Attorney’s Office said the process to replace Showacre would get underway Nov. 2, the first regular commission meeting following Showacre’s Oct. 31 retirement.
“This is not an unfamiliar process, unfortunately, for us lately,” she said.
The commission will declare the vacancy at that meeting and send a letter to the Albany County Democrats, giving them 15 days to submit the names of three finalists. The commission will then have five days to choose a replacement from that list to serve the remainder of Showacre’s term.
The timing of the process was a point of contention last fall when O’Malley announced his retirement several months before he planned to leave office. The Albany County Democrats filed a lawsuit seeking to push the start of the 15-day period to early January when O’Malley intended to leave, instead of September when he announced he was leaving. O’Malley rendered the question moot, however, when he abruptly left in November.
In his email, Showacre pushed for the commission to select deputy assessor Chelsie Mathews as his replacement.
“She is smart,” he wrote. “She understands the job much better than anyone else I know. To not choose her would be a mistake.”
In a press release dated Oct. 13, the Albany County Democrats announced they were accepting applications through Oct. 30. Applicants must be registered Democrats and own real estate in the county.
“We are grateful for Mr. Showacre’s many years of service to our community, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Carrie Murthy, who chairs the county party. “We look forward to conducting an open and transparent nomination process that takes into account the needs of Albany County.”