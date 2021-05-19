Three candidates to replace former County Attorney Peggy Trent participated in a candidate forum Monday evening hosted by the Albany County Democratic Party, during which they discussed their legal experience and philosophies.
Trent, a Democrat, announced on May 4 that she was resigning her position to take a job out of state, initiating the replacement process. The Albany County Democrats solicited applications and will forward three names to the Albany County Board of Commissioners, who will make the final choice. Trent’s term runs through 2022.
The commission is scheduled to interview candidates at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The county attorney serves a dual role as both a legal advisor to the county government and the county’s chief prosecutor of criminal cases. A screening committee prepared questions for Monday’s forum that asked applicants to discuss their backgrounds in criminal law, civil law and other matters.
All three candidates — Kurt Britzius, Baend Buus and Randy Hiller — are longtime Laramie residents who have experience in civil and criminal law. Each said he would bring a collegial attitude to the position and hold himself to high ethical standards.
Kurt Britzius spent 10 years in the Albany County Attorney’s Office handling criminal matters. He now works in private practice and acts as circuit court and municipal court magistrate.
He said he would bring extensive knowledge of the Albany County court system, personnel, procedures and law enforcement operations to the position.
“It’s a great community, and I would love to have the honor of serving,” he said.
Baend Buus is an assistant district attorney for the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne. His recent focus has been felony drug matters in the county.
Buus was a finalist to fill the Albany County Sheriff vacancy last fall. He said he applied because he loves Laramie and cares about the community, and the same sentiment carries over to his decision to apply for the county attorney position, which he said is an even better fit.
“I think my experience fits this job,” he said.
Randy Hiller has practiced law for more than 28 years. He retired in June from the State of Wyoming Public Defender’s Office and has been working in private practice since then.
Hiller said he knows the county attorney’s office well from his public defender work.
“We know one another, we’ve gotten along well, and I would be a great fit for county attorney,” he said.
Ethical considerations
In discussing ethics and potential ethical conflicts, Buus said anything that seems remotely unethical should be a warning sign for any attorney to consider, and special prosecutors from outside jurisdictions fill an important role in the legal system.
“If it even smells the slightest bit like it could be a conflict (of interest), you’ve got problems,” he said.
Candidates were asked what they would do if a county employee, specifically a law enforcement officer, were to be accused of criminal misconduct — a situation not unlike that presented in 2018 when then-Deputy Derek Colling shot Laramie resident Robbie Ramirez.
Buus said it’s not possible to balance a situation of possible misconduct by a county employee.
“You remove yourself from that situation and assign a special prosecutor and get out of the way,” he said.
Hiller agreed that the county attorney can’t represent the deputy or the county in such a situation because of the conflict of interest.
“It’s appropriate to let an independent council decide whether it’s prosecutable,” he said.
Hiller said he often discusses potential ethical dilemmas with his colleagues, as they arise frequently in the practice of law.
“We would try to resolve those in a manner that doesn’t violate our code of ethics,” he said.
Britzius said it’s important to administer justice in such a way that there’s no air of impropriety so the public can have confidence in the system.
“What we don’t want is people to think there’s some sort of back-door dealing going on,” he said.
Britzius said the situation of a county employee accused of wrongdoing presents an inherent conflict of interest, and the county attorney should bring in a special prosecutor to handle the situation.
“You need to remove yourself from the situation and let somebody else take over,” he said.
Domestic violence and sexual assault
In discussing the prosecution of domestic violence, Hiller said it was important to understand a victim’s perspective even when the victim chooses not to participate in the proceedings.
Regarding sexual assault cases, Hiller said help from community coalitions was an important asset.
“Those are the most serious cases that we have in the community, and they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” he said.
Britzius said domestic violence cases can be difficult, especially if the victim doesn’t feel safe. However, he said, other evidence can be used to prosecute a case, and even a plea agreement can keep the victim safe in the future.
“You can use other evidentiary tools to obtain a conviction,” he said.
Britzius said working with a community sexual assault response team is a way to vet a sexual assault case, find its strengths and weaknesses and gather different viewpoints.
“It’s very important that we make sure these victims understand that we are taking their case seriously,” he said.
Buus said domestic violence cases are important but can be difficult, and they can be prosecuted with or without victim testimony.
“If you have the evidence to prosecute a crime, you go prosecute,” he said. “Part of that evidence is the victim, but they aren’t all of the evidence.”
Buus said a sexual assault response team was an important way to bring stakeholders together to get new opinions, strengthen cases and empower victims.
“We should be protecting the most vulnerable in the community, whoever they are, and making sure that becomes a priority for us,” he said.
Juvenile justice
Britzius said the statutory requirement that county attorneys serve as the single point of entry for all criminal allegations against juveniles works well. Collaborating with other juvenile justice stakeholders is in the best interest of children.
“Single point of entry allows every case to be examined thoroughly and looked at before there’s a knee-jerk reaction,” he said.
Britzius said he valued keeping children in their own homes or with family members whenever possible, but each case requires a judgement call.
“Reunification with the family is always the goal with juvenile court,” he said. “When juveniles pose a risk to the community, it has to be a real risk.”
Buus praised the county’s youth diversion program, saying it benefits kids, families and the community.
“The program in Albany County is second to none,” he said. “We should be proud of that.”
He said removing juveniles from their homes is sometimes necessary, and the law dictates how to proceed.
“We’re going to strive to have family placement first and get these kids into safe homes,” he said.
Hiller said he would be committed to working with community teams in juvenile cases.
“It’s a valuable tool to get these children on the right track,” he said.
He agreed with his colleagues that he doesn’t like removing juveniles from their homes, but it is necessary in some cases.
“In the great majority of cases, the child should stay in the home. I don’t like kids being taken from their parents,” he said. “There are certain extreme cases where I do think there’s a need for the child to be place in a more restrictive environment.”