Albany County is set to receive more than $7.5 million in federal stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act, and commissioners are brainstorming ways to spend it.
The federal government passed the $1.9 trillion bill last spring, making it the third economic recovery act enacted by Congress since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is expected to receive more than $1 billion of the money, with $174 million to be directed to counties and other local governments based on population.
Governing bodies have until the end of 2024 to allocate the money, which must be spent by the end of 2026.
According to funding documents, eligible uses for the money include public health expenditures; addressing pandemic-caused negative economic impacts; replacing lost public sector revenue; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Commissioners heard this past week from representatives of county departments that listed possible ways the could use the money.
For example, County Attorney Kurt Britzius suggested using some to upgrade the technology in the courthouse that allows for virtual court sessions and hearings.
Adam Wales, the county’s IT director, suggested strengthening broadband access around county facilities, improving firewalls to enhance remote work, buying digital informational signs for courthouse visitors and improving the virtual meeting equipment in the commission meeting room.
“It’s falling apart,” Wales said of the virtual meeting equipment. “We need to stop battling it and get ahead of it.”
Albany County Planner David Gertsch suggested using some of the money to update the county’s wastewater regulations and code enforcement capability.
“One of the biggest health and safety issues in the county is the lack of building code,” he said.
Rachel Crocker, director of the Albany County Public Library, requested funding to improve ventilation in the 40-year-old facility, replace its drinking fountains, boost the Wi-Fi signal so it reaches the edge of the parking lot and replace lost revenue from printing services.
Sheriff Aaron Appelhans requested money to update audio-visual equipment in the Albany County Detention Center’s interview room and provide salary increases for deputies.
“Our department is one of the few departments that didn’t close all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales suggested using stimulus money to fix a drainage problem in the parking lot outside the election building.
“There are sandbags at our election building,” she said.
Luke Hawkins with Albany County Fire District No. 1 requested money to install laundry facilities at fire stations, buy decontamination equipment, upgrade communication equipment and improve ventilation at fire stations.
“There are huge gaps in our department,” he said.
Gosar wondered how the county could best channel funding to projects benefitting communities and families impacted the most by the pandemic, which is one directive of the federal bill.
“That will be an emphasis,” he said. “That’s an itch that we’re going to have to scratch.”
Federal funds cannot be used to offset reductions in tax revenue, nor can they be used to make deposits to pension funds.