...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires over the western United
States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
THURSDAY FOR FWZ 301 AND 311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 302...303 and Northern 308.
* WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with
occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Albany County and the city of Laramie want to work more closely to guide growth in areas of the county near the city limits.
The Albany County Board of Commissioners discussed a draft memorandum of understanding with the city Tuesday that would enlist a consultant to review city and county planning documents, make policy recommendations and develop a joint management agreement.
The commission and council have been meeting in joint committees since the start of the year to facilitate better cooperation between the entities on issues of mutual importance.
State statute requires the county to consider city comments on infrastructure and development planning that happens within 1 mile of city limits, but the city has no other way to influence county decisions on those matters.
Commissioner Heber Richardson pointed out that all Laramie residents also are county residents, but not all Albany County residents live within city limits.
“The people in the city are our constituents, but the city councilors are not elected officials of people outside the city,” he said.
Richardson said a joint development process could ease tensions that arise when the city and county find themselves at odds about development near the city, but not inside the city.
Regarding housing, he said the community as a whole would benefit if both entities could agree on where they’d like to see growth and take steps together to make it happen.
“We all can agree on what we don’t want to happen, but we don’t take any action on what we do want to happen,” he said.
Commissioner Pete Gosar said developers would benefit from knowing how growth priorities differ in different parts of the city and county.
“This is an opportunity to get the same set of maps and the same growth plan for everybody,” he said.