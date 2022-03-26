By Friday, active case numbers had increased to 12, with two active cases reported at University of Wyoming on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health also has identified 13 instances of the new BA.2 omicron variant in the state, though sequencing data can be delayed, said spokesperson Kim Deti. The most accurate portrayal of the new variant’s presence in the region comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which puts the ratio of cases involving the variant at 21%.
“We expect increased levels of immunity among the population from vaccination and infection likely has a role in the currently reduced spread of COVID-19,” Deti said. “So far, we have seen multiple COVID-19 peaks and valleys during the pandemic associated with different variants.”
Since last week, Albany County’s average positive daily case number has decreased from 2.7 to 1.1, according to Mayo Clinic data.
Statewide, average test positivity rate is 2.8%, down about one percentage point from last week. The fatality rate has remained stable since January at 1.1%.
The data shows that there has been 9,997 positive cases in Albany County since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday, there were not any COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county.
“Our overall COVID-19 burden in Wyoming is continuing to go down at this point, which is certainly something we welcome,” Deti said. “We also want to encourage people who have symptoms to get tested. This is especially important for those who might be at higher risk for severe illness. There may be options for treatment available for people who test positive.”