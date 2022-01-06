...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow likely.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of the Laramie
Range. This includes Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley
Basin, Laramie, and Buford.
* WHEN...10 AM MST this morning until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could
result in periods of very low visibilities as low as one quarter
of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow likely. Additional snow
accumulations generally less than one inch expected. Wind gusts
greater than 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and Adjacent
Foothills, Central Laramie Range, and central Laramie County
including Cheyenne, Buford, Laramie, and Bordeaux.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads as well
as areas of considerable blowing and drifting snow. Visibilities
may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Albany County Board of Commissioners has agreed to pay for two flights over the county in coming years to collect high-resolution aerial imagery.
Flights will be conducted by a company called Eagleview at a cost of just more than $809,000. The first will happen this fall, with the second expected in fall 2026. Funding for the project will come from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act distribution.
County Assessor Chelsie Mathews proposed the flights as a way to put ARPA funds to use. The county is expected to receive $7.5 million from the federal government that must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
During a meeting in August, she explained how the proposal would benefit the work her office does inspecting and assessing properties as well as help other departments and agencies.
“Up north, there’s buildings we don’t have because we don’t know they’re there,” she said. “I suspect we could gain a lot of income from this.”
The county has access to aerial imagery collected by Eagleview on behalf of the state, but only for the city of Laramie and the area with 5 miles of the city, Centennial and Rock River.
Mathews said the data from Eagleview could be shared with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Road and Bridge, Albany County Planning Department and others.
“With this we will get 125 licenses so that we can share this with multiple departments throughout the county and the city,” she said during a Tuesday commission meeting. “Whoever would like to log on and use this imagery, they are more than welcome to do that.”
The contract approved by commissioners Tuesday calls for collecting imagery at 3 inches of resolution for Laramie, Centennial and Rock River. Some parts of the county will be at 6 inches, with the majority of the county at 9 inches of resolution. The higher the resolution, the better quality of images.
Eagleview also analyzes the data it collects and flags properties that have changed, allowing the Assessor’s Office to update its files.
“It compares new imagery with old imagery so that our office can see any buildings that have new constructions, demolitions or additions,” she said. “It will flag those accounts for us.”
Commissioner Heber Richardson said he likes the interdisciplinary potential of the aerial imagery.
“There’s all kinds of ways to use it,” he said. “It’s endless.”