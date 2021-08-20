Albany County is going ahead with development of a natural resource management plan that will allows the county give input to federal agencies on managing local natural resources.
Albany County’s plan will be developed by Jackson-based Y2 Consultants, which held a scoping meeting with county commissioners Tuesday as it begins preparing a draft document.
Conner Nicklas, an attorney with Budd-Falen Law Offices, a Cheyenne firm that also is part of the development team, said federal agencies are required to consider local management plans as they develop projects, allowing local governments to influence federal decisions.
“These are local plans made by local people,” Nicklas said.
For example, many federal actions are required to undergo environmental analysis as directed by the National Environmental Policy Act. Part of that analysis requires that agencies strive to be consistent with local plans, or else defend their inconsistencies.
“An agency has to do its homework, and they have to justify a decision and try to be consistent with that decision wherever possible,” Nicklas said.
The Bureau of Land Management is directed by the Federal Land Policy Management Act, which requires a similar analysis of consistency with local plans.
“They have to be consistent with these plans wherever possible unless they can point out something in federal law that says they can’t,” he said.
Natural resource management plans also facilitate local governing bodies being included as cooperating agencies in the federal decision-making process. County commissions are charged with ensuring the health, safety and welfare of their residents and are a considered to have special expertise in that area, Nicklas said.
“As a local government, you have a right to be at the table,” he said, adding that federal agencies also are required to coordinate with local entities. “Federal statutes give a voice to local governments in federal decisions that affect local resources.”
Bree Burton, a range scientist with Y2 Consultants, said the plan will be developed in collaboration with a steering committee that includes representatives from the county’s ranching, conservation, recreation, energy and development industries. They’ll consider existing policy documents, county history and local culture.
A draft document should be ready early next year, and it will be made available for public review and discussed during a series of public meetings. The final document will be approved by the Albany County Board of Commissioners.
In the meantime, county residents are welcome to submit comments to the Albany County Planning Office or directly to Y2 Consultants via email at AlbanyCoNRMP@y2consultants.com or mail at Y2 Consultants, 180 S. Willow St., Jackson, WY 83001.