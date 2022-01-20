...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
After a dramatic increase in COVID-19 case numbers in Albany County, the pandemic could be easing off a little, although it's too soon to know for sure, said Kim Maturi, the county's nurse manager.
As of the end of last week, Albany County had 240 confirmed active COVID-19 cases with a weekly average of 62.9 new confirmed cases each day. The 14-day test positivity rate for the county was at 17.26%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Most Albany County cases are people ages 19-29, with the second most prevalent age group ages 18 and younger.
“One large key factor (to case numbers) is that the university students are beginning to return, adding an additional 10,000 to our population,” Maturi said. “We can imagine that we will likely see another trend up, but again, COVID is so unpredictable that we will just have to wait and see.”
As of Monday, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Three of the hospital’s five ICU beds were open and all 12 ventilators were available.
Wyoming had an average weekly test positivity rate of 32.71% Friday, a 6.82% increase from data reported a week before. Hospitals had administered a total of 189,630 COVID-19 tests by Jan.12. By Friday, the number jumped to 191,211 cumulative tests.
There have been a total of 63 cases confirmed as the omicron variant in Wyoming. Just over half of these were detected in Albany County.
The rate of COVID-19 prevalence in Albany County peaked Jan. 5 with a total of 92 confirmed cases in one day. According to Wyoming Department of Health data, the last time case numbers reached the 90s in the county was November 2020.
“Continue to mask indoors, (and) if you are eligible to receive your booster or vaccine that is the best recommendation to protect yourself,” Maturi said.
People can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their pharmacy or reaching out to the Convenient Care Clinic at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.