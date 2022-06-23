Health offices in Laramie and Albany counties are providing COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months to 4 years old after the federal government gave a green light for the shots last week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for young kids and the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed the authorization with an official recommendation that children get the vaccine.
Laramie
In Albany County, Ivinson Medical Group and Laramie Pediatrics are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5.
However, IMG Practice Administrator Colleen Lang said the organization hasn’t yet received its doses of the vaccine and is not sure when the shipment will arrive. Lang said once the shipment arrives, IMG’s pediatric groups will likely plan after-hours events to administer the vaccine, and anyone also can schedule a regular nurse visit to receive the vaccine.
Laramie Pediatrics also is accepting vaccine appointments for all young kids. Anyone wanting the vaccine does not have to be a current patient. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1252 North 22nd St. Suite B in Laramie. Appointments can be made by calling 307-745-3704.
Most pharmacies are not yet offering COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years is administered in a three-dose series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first and the final dose at least eight weeks after the second.
The Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months to 17 years is administered in a two-dose series, with the second dose given a month after the first. The Moderna vaccine also received authorization for a third dose one month after the second for some immunocompromised children in the age group.
Vaccines for children younger than 5 are given in smaller doses than for older age groups.
Cheyenne
In Laramie County, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department began offering both vaccines at their walk-in clinic Wednesday. The clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 100 Central Ave.
Kasey Mullins, the department’s nursing director, said the agency received 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine young children and 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6-17. Mullins said the department will get more vaccine doses as needed and also will distribute doses to its community partners.
The Cheyenne Children’s Clinic will begin offering weekly clinics for the Pfizer vaccine starting July 7. The clinics will be from 2-4:30 p.m. every Thursday at 4116 Laramie St. in Cheyenne. Vaccines are offered by appointment only. Call 307-635-7961 and select the option to schedule a vaccine. Cheyenne Regional spokesperson Kathryn Baker said the clinic also will offer the vaccine for other children and adults, not just those younger than 5.
WDH recommends
The Wyoming Department of Health also is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for children, according to a Monday news release.
“I encourage Wyoming parents to choose vaccination for their children,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with WDH. “We have certainly seen some children become very ill due to the virus and we also know they can spread COVID-19 to others who may be especially vulnerable to the virus and its effects.”
Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is administered in doses of 3 micrograms of its mRNA vaccine. The vaccine for children ages 5-11 is administered in two doses of 10 micrograms and the vaccine for anyone 12 and older is administered in two doses of 30 micrograms. Pfizer also has FDA authorization to administer at least one booster dose in all groups except children younger than 5.
Moderna’s vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 is administered in two doses of 25 micrograms of its mRNA vaccine. The vaccine for children ages 6-11 is administered in two doses of 50 micrograms and the vaccine for anyone 12 and older is two doses of 100 micrograms.
WDH said vaccines for children are “in the process of being ordered, shipped and delivered to Wyoming locations.” Find locations that are administering vaccines at vaccines.gov, by calling 1-800-232-0233 or by texting your ZIP code to 438829 (GETVAX) or 822862 (VACUNA).