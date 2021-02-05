Albany County School District teachers and staff should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine in coming weeks, according to Albany County Public Health.
During a Board of Trustees work session Wednesday night, board members and district administrators discussed vaccination plans with Bill Peska, Albany County Public Health response coordinator.
Peska said teachers and staff working in K-12 education, who are in priority group five within Phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination distribution campaign, should be able to make an appointment to receive a vaccine starting Feb. 15 by calling 766-8222.
Meanwhile, Albany County Public Health also plans to set aside 200 doses to distribute directly to teachers and staff on Feb. 16 and Feb. 18 at Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School — 100 doses for each site.
Peska said the distribution event will be for anyone in the district, with those schools chosen because they have the most employees and the most room.
Randy Wilkinson, the district’s director of transportation, said about 540 district employees signed up with the district to get a vaccine, including 379 classroom teachers and 157 support staff.
The district can decide how to prioritize those 200 doses, Peska said, adding that suggested priorities include those with high-risk health conditions, older employees and those with the most exposure to large groups of people. Those who have already had COVID-19 have protection from reinfection for at least 90 days.
While not every district employee who wants a vaccine will be able to get one during those two clinics, Peska said he expected that everyone else will have the chance to get one by the first or second week of March, as appointments are typically running about two weeks out.
“We will try to move through all the teachers as fast as we can,” he said.
The county is receiving about 500 doses a week and is following distribution guidelines laid out by the CDC.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said a team including administrators and nurses would help decide how to allot those 200 doses.
“I’m encouraged that we have a hard date moving forward,” he said. “I’m a little more hopeful at this point.”