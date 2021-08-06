Albany County School District No. 1 plans to adhere to health guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control as the start of the 2021-22 school year approaches.
During a discussion at a Board of Education work session Wednesday night, Superintendent Jubal Yennie outlined the district’s current position, which takes guidance from the federal agency by way of state and county health departments.
“I had a plan going into the fall, but things have to change at this point,” he said.
The CDC currently recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of one’s vaccination status. That recommendation was echoed by the state health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist.
There are currently no mask mandates in place in the state or the county, and Yennie drew a distinction between a recommendation and a requirement.
“We do not have a health order,” he said. “I’m not going to recommend that we mandate masks because we do not have a health order.”
Board Chair Janice Marshall reiterated that stance later in the meeting.
“The CDC ‘recommends,’ and that’s the key word,” she said. “That doesn’t mean ‘requires.’ That doesn’t mean ‘mandate.’ It ‘recommends,’ and that’s what we will do.”
Yennie said he and the school board have received feedback he described as “vitriol” from members of the public on both sides of the mask issue.
“When I say we’re going to follow the recommendations, we’re going to follow the recommendations,” he said.
Other preventative measures include vaccination, physical distancing, disinfection, hand washing and improved ventilation.
Albany County is currently experiencing “moderate” COVID-19 transmission, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Yennie and the board recognized that conditions could change at any time, and especially this fall as the University of Wyoming welcomes students to campus.
“I don’t believe we need to make a choice for parents at this point, but we may have to,” Yennie said. “If we have significant outbreaks in schools … we’ll have to make a different decision. I don’t think we need to make the decision now.”
Board member Lawrence Perea said the school board would make future decisions by incorporating what’s happening in the Laramie community.
“If we see a surge in the community, which is quite possible, we might be required to make changes along the way, not just based on schools, but based on what’s happening in the community, as well,” Perea said.
During the board’s next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, they’re set to consider a virtual learning option for students this year that would be facilitated by a third party. The board will also consider adjusting the district’s COVID-related employee sick-leave policy.