Albany County students are keeping pace with their peers across the state, according to standardized testing conducted last spring, although some demographic groups struggled more than others after a one-year pandemic-induced testing break.
Assistant Superintendent Debbie Fisher gave a presentation to the Albany County School District Board of Trustees during a work session Wednesday evening during which she presented test scores broken down by subject, school and grade level.
The Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress is administered to students in grades 3-10 each spring. The test was not administered during the spring of 2020, when classes were being conducted virtually.
That means last spring’s third and fourth graders were taking the test for the first time, and the progress of test-takers was compared to results from two years earlier.
“The testing that year right before COVID — we hit it out of the park,” Fisher said. “(Last spring) we kind of went back to that year prior.”
Although Albany County schools remained open all of last year and students attended full-time except at Laramie Middle School and Laramie High School, Fisher said educators are still managing social and emotional issues with their students amid the choppy waters of pandemic-related stress.
“It’s this fine line that we’re walking right now,” she said. “We’re really not back to normal, and it’s just so difficult to keep us moving upward. I feel like our teachers are working so hard, and they all are telling me they’re just completely overwhelmed and stressed.”
Math scores across all grades in the district were very close to the state average when comparing the percentage of students who were considered either proficient or advanced. That number declined at each grade level, though the decline was highest for fourth graders — 70% were proficient or advanced in 2018-19, compared to 49% last spring.
Fisher said Linford and Slade elementary schools “both took a pretty big hit,” speculating that differences in test scores could be pandemic-related.
“The free and reduced (lunch) population is a little bit larger at those schools, and COVID hit that population a lot harder than maybe some of the others schools,” she said.
Fisher said her department is using test scores to home in on groups that are lagging and working on location to increase support.
“WY-TOPP is the big picture,” she said. “It helps us to ask a lot of questions so that as we move forward we can really start to diagnose and see what’s going on.”
English Language Arts scores declined among all grades except sixth and 10th compared to two years ago, but again stayed close to the state average. Declines were sharpest in fourth and fifth grade.
One trend Fisher pointed out was at Indian Paintbrush Elementary, where 74% of fifth graders were proficient or advanced in 2017-2018, compared to 58% in 2018-19 and 44% in 2020-21.
“We’re losing ground, and we need to figure out why that’s happening and what’s going on at those particular grade levels,” she said.
Students in fourth, eighth and 10th grades are tested in science, and those scores were the most stable while also remaining close to state averages. Fourth graders showed the most decline from two years ago, from 68% to 51% proficient or advanced, but Fisher said the district adopted a new science program in grades 4-8 that began last year.
“Our data was showing us our students were not competing with the state,” she said. “I think we’ll start to see some growth in this area.”
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said he was pleased that scores remained close to state averages or slightly above.
“When we start unpacking those numbers, we realize that we have pockets of excellence in some places, and we have opportunities in others,” he said.
WY-TOPP was first administered by the state in 2017-18, making last spring the third time it was given. Statewide, student proficiency decreased for all content areas and grade levels compared to two years ago except ninth-grade math.