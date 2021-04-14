A documentary exploring the impact of environmental damage on indigenous communities in southern Mexico is set to screen for University of Wyoming and Laramie audiences this afternoon, followed by a discussion with the director.
“¿Qué Les Pasó a Las Abejas?” — in English it’s “What Happened to the Bees?” — is a 2018 documentary that exposes the impact of herbicide use by Monsanto Company as it planted genetically modified soybeans in the Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatan starting in 2012. The agrochemicals, which killed millions of bees, have damaged soil, water and biodiversity, threatening the health and survival of Mayan communities in the area.
Thousands of families in the Yucatan Peninsula make a living through honey production, and Mexico is home to 10 percent of the world’s known bee species.
The screening is set for 4 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom at uwyo.zoom.us/j/99709911370. A discussion with director Adriana Otero, who will be joining the conversation from Yucatan, is set to follow at 5:10 p.m.
Sonia Rodriguez Hicks, an assistant professor in the UW Department of Modern and Classical Languages, organized the screening after seeing the movie during a Mexican documentary film festival. Rodriguez Hicks teaches Spanish as well as Mexican literature and culture.
She said the documentary sheds light on the environmental dangers of monoculture and glyphosate use, which is a worldwide issue.
“I would like (audiences) to be aware of the decline of these important insects, the bees, and how transgenics are deteriorating the lives of people, flora and fauna in the world,” she said.
The documentary also showcases the Mayan community in the present day. Mayans have lived in Mexico and Central America for thousands of years, and their pyramids are treasures from the ancient world. Today’s communities have maintained their culture and languages despite political upheaval, economic pressure and environmental challenges.
“There is a Mayan community living in the south of Mexico and Central America who are still struggling for human rights and to be incorporated in today’s world,” Rodriguez Hicks said.
The film screening is organized by the Latin America and Caribbean Cohort of UW’s International Research and Engagement Committee, which is part of the Global Engagement Office. “¿Qué Les Pasó a Las Abejas?” is the first feature film made in Yucatan and has been screened at more than 20 film festivals since its release.
Rodriguez Hicks said everyone in the community is invited to watch the movie and ask questions.
“We all learn from each other,” she said.