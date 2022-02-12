The University of Wyoming College of Education’s spring 2022 student-teacher candidates have begun transitioning from learning to teaching, as students start their 16-week student-teaching experience.
More than 150 student teachers were placed in schools throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
Student teaching is the final stop prospective teachers have on their journey to become professional educators. UW students have experience in classrooms during practicums as well as using virtual reality simulators to gain knowledge and experience before the student-teaching process. Although these steps are useful, this is the first test of their abilities to lead real classrooms alongside supportive mentor teachers.
“Students get firsthand knowledge and experience of how a classroom operates from day to day, minute by minute,” says Elizabeth McMahan, director of student teaching in the UW College of Education. “They see the chaos that can occur, the planning that needs to take place, the instructional supports that are in place, and all of the other components that go into making not only a classroom successful, but the school successful.”
Student teachers enter the program with a wide array of knowledge they learned in their UW coursework for their intended grade level or content area. Leading up to the classroom, students are put in practicum experiences that provide them with settings where they can actively observe and put into practice what they are learning at UW.
“They will most likely be exhausted, both mentally and physically, after their first few days, but it is important to go into student teaching with an open mind and positive attitude,” McMahan says. “They should know they are not alone during their residency; we are all here to support the student teacher.”
The student teachers have been working in the classrooms since the beginning of January.
UW students currently serving in Albany County as student teachers, listed by county/district, name, hometown, program/grade and school where they are placed, are:
Albany County School District 1: Wendy Araiza, Greybull, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, Laramie Middle School; Blayne Baker, Sheridan, elementary education, kindergarten, Slade Elementary; Katelyn Blattner, Wichita, Kan., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie Middle School; Karson Bradley, Big Piney, elementary education, first grade, dual language immersion, Slade Elementary; Alicia Clarke, Riverton, secondary English with concurrent English, Laramie High School; Cooper Crockett, Pinedale, elementary education, second grade, Spring Creek Elementary; Josie Fettig, Sheridan, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie High School; and Emma Fortunato, Fort Collins, Colo., secondary social studies, Laramie High School; Molly Green, Sheridan, elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; Katrin Herden, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, UW Lab School; Alex Hunt, Laramie, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, UW Lab School; Paige Johnson, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie High School; Courtney Kershner, Laramie, elementary education, fifth grade, Indian Paintbrush Elementary; Christina Lorenz, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, Linford Elementary; Mariana Marvel, Wasilla, Alaska, secondary English education with concurrent English, UW Lab School; John Mercer, Fruita, Colo., elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; and Adam Nitchoff, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie Middle School; Bailey Rumpf, Cheyenne, secondary agriculture education, Laramie High School; Sara Saulcy, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie Middle School; Tiffanie Shreve, Buffalo, elementary education, first grade, Linford Elementary; Taylor Smart, Windsor, Colo., elementary education, first grade, Beitel Elementary; Kelsey Smith, Perrysburg, Ohio, elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; Sydne Stewart, Cheyenne, elementary education, kindergarten, Beitel Elementary; Kooper Stringer, Cheyenne, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie High School; Autumn Tarango, Rawlins, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Laramie High School; Courtney Thomson-Lichty, Casper, secondary social studies, Laramie High School; and Kelly Wolkober, Bristol, Wis., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, UW Lab School.