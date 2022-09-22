Boomerang Writer
After a brief reprieve following the primary elections, politicians and voters are returning their attention to the ballot as early, absentee voting for the 2022 general election begins Friday.
Albany County voter activity in the primary election was higher than was ever anticipated in the past, County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said. This trend could continue for the general election, with 1,700 absentee ballots being sent out.
This year’s primary election was a dry run for the shift to new voter ID laws and redistricting that altered some voters’ polling place locations. Gonzales reported that the changes had gone smoothly. Now, the clerk’s office is once again in a state of preparation for the general election.
“It’s hard to believe that 45 days from Friday will be election day,” Gonzales said.
As of Aug. 30, there were a total of 56,387 registered voters in Albany County, with 19,416 of them listed as active voters, according to election day registration statistics.
Many Albany County residents likely participated in crossover voting in the primary, as 1,214 voters changed their political party between Aug. 16 and Aug. 31. While data isn’t available on what those party changes were, Gonzales observed that the majority were switched from the Democratic party to the Republican party.
People can continue to register for the general election anytime, Gonzales said. Information on voter registration and absentee voting is available online at co.albany.wy.us/164/elections and at the County Clerk’s Office located in the Albany County Court House.
On Tuesday, election workers were on the University of Wyoming campus encouraging students to register to vote. People can register to vote through the Albany County Clerk’s Office even if they are voting in their home town elsewhere in Wyoming, as is the case with many college students, Gonzales said.
The list of polling places for the general election will look similar to those from the primary election. One change is for voters in District 14, Precincts 2 and 3. This polling place will change from Indian Paintbrush Elementary School to the newly opened Slade Elementary School.
The clerk’s office recently tested the election equipment to ensure everything is running smoothly, and will hold an election judge school in October, Gonzales said.
On the ballot
A few new candidate names will be added to the ballot that didn’t appear in the primary election. This includes three local write-in candidates, along with three minor party candidates running for state offices. They are:
- Bern Haggerty, Laramie City Council Ward 3;
- Klaus Halbsgut, Democrat, Albany County Commissioner;
- Shelley Leonard, Democrat, Albany County Assessor;
- Jared Baldes, Libertarian, Governor;
- Richard Brubaker, Libertarian, U.S. Representative;
- Marissa Joy Selvig, Constitution, U.S. Representative.
There will also be multiple propositions on the ballot regarding taxes.
More information on the candidates and ballot items is available at wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang and at vote411.org.