The spring equinox, that harbinger of longer and warmer days, arrived last Sunday. The full moon was just two days earlier and the next full moon is April 16.
Since Easter is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox, the date is different from year to year. This year Easter is April 17, the day after the next full moon.
As the days grow longer, getting out to ogle the night sky means staying up later or getting up earlier before first light in the morning. The benefit is that temperatures are less daunting and turn even balmy by the middle of summer.
The stargazing calendar for 2022 offers meteor showers, super moons, total lunar eclipses and partial solar eclipses. Even a comet might happen by, while the planets offer stargazing treats of their own.
First up is the bunching up of Mars, Saturn and Venus this week. The three planets appear extremely close before sunrise from now through the end of the month.
Next up is the Lyrids Meteor Shower. It peaks just a few days after Easter on April 22. Considered an average shower, viewers might see about 20 meteors per hour. Best viewing is from a dark location after midnight.
A total lunar eclipse turns the moon red as it passes through the Earth’s shadow May 15-16. A lunar eclipse occurs only during a full moon and when the Earth, sun and moon are in alignment. The sun casts the Earth’s shadow on the moon’s surface and, during an eclipse, it appears a brick red color because of dust in the Earth’s atmosphere. That red color is why the lunar eclipse is called a “blood moon.”
In Laramie, the total lunar eclipse is visible from 9:30-10:53 p.m., peaking at 10:11 p.m. The timing is handier than when another total lunar eclipse occurs in the wee hours of Nov. 8. That total lunar eclipse, also viewable from Laramie, occurs from 3:16-4:41 a.m., with the maximum eclipse at 3:39.
The first of three consecutive supermoons is June 14. Supermoons also happen July 13 and Aug. 12. A supermoon is a full moon near perigee, or the point in the moon’s orbit closest to Earth. The result is a full moon that is slightly larger and brighter, although the difference is often difficult to notice.
Five planets come into alignment June 24. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all bright enough to be seen with the naked eye and will align in order before sunrise. The crescent moon also will be in line with the planets, shining between Venus and Mars.
The Perseid Meteor Shower arrives again in August, peaking Aug. 12 and 13. This year the full moon blocks out all but the brightest meteors. Luckily, the Perseids are so bright and numerous that it could still be a decent show. In a dark sky shooting stars abound with as many as 60 visible per hour.
The Draconid Meteor Shower peaks Oct. 7, but is typically less dramatic than the Perseid. The shooting stars are less numerous, but they’re also slower, taking longer to cross the sky. This shower is unusual in that the best viewing is in the early evening instead of early morning like most other showers. The moon is a factor, though with the bright quarter moon blocking out all but the brightest meteors this year.
After that second total lunar eclipse Nov. 8, the next celestial event worth checking out is the opposition of Mars. It becomes a prominent feature in the night sky with peak brightness in early December as it reaches opposition. The Mars opposition is when the Red Planet is opposite the sun from the perspective of Earth. At that time it becomes visible all night long and shines brighter than most stars in the sky.
The Geminid shower peaks Dec. 13-14. Under ideal conditions, the Geminids can offer more than 100 meteors per hour, but the nearly full moon will block out all but the brightest ones.
Comets are difficult to predict, but one discovered last July might reach binocular visibility this spring, possibly around May 3-7. It’s likely this comet will not be visible to the naked eye.
Another comet, first spotted in 2017, continues to hurtle our way. Stay tuned on how bright it might become as it nears Earth, assuming it doesn’t burn up along the way. Only time will tell what it has in store for us.
Regardless, remember to look up in the night sky in the coming months to find many celestial treats.