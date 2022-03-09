The Laramie community has come together again to offer help to those who need it. This time, the focus is on expanding mental health services for residents, no matter their budget.
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 donated $1,000 to Downtown Clinic last month to continue its work toward this goal.
“The Laramie Elks Lodge is dedicated to improving the lives of our community members,” Elks spokesperson Thyra Page said in a press release. “In this, the donation helps provide critical mental health counseling services for people who have been impacted by the pandemic, personal illness or loss or other life circumstances.”
The money came from the Wyoming Elks Association, which offers an annual grant the local lodge can pass on to an organization of its choosing. In past years, the group has donated to Laramie Interfaith, soup kitchens, safe houses and foster programs.
Members of the organization felt Downtown Clinic has a need this year as the demand for mental health services has increased since the start of the pandemic.
“Mental health is not just about our mental faculties; it can really impact our physical wellbeing,” Page said. “I think the hardest thing is to ask for help.”
Downtown Clinic offers affordable mental and physical health care to the Laramie community. The group is working toward having the clinic be as integrative as possible so that someone who originally scheduled a doctor’s appointment can walk down the hall and see a counselor if needed, or vice versa.
“It seems that COVID-19 has been pretty difficult on not only people’s physical health but their mental health,” said clinic Executive Director Pete Gosar. “There’s a real need for mental health services throughout our community, and we want to be a part of that.”
The clinic’s mental health counseling program is consistently booked, Gosar said. With the money from Elks, the clinic could offer more appointments or better refer clients to specialists who can offer further service.
Leadership at the clinic is thinking creatively about how the money can be used to increase access for clients. That could mean providing patients with transportation to and from their appointments or buying minutes so they can communicate with counselors remotely.
One of the central goals is to reduce stigma around mental health problems so everyone can access the care they need.
“I’m so appreciative of the Elks Lodge in Laramie,” Gosar said. “They have been such a consistent and generous partner in the work that we do and we are so grateful.”