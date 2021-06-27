A driver at the Eppson Center for Seniors was recently honored with a statewide award from the Wyoming Public Transit Association.
Alice Krum was named the association’s driver of the year during its annual conference earlier in June in Thermopolis.
“It was awesome,” Krum said. “I was really surprised.”
Krum has been a driver at the Eppson Center for the last three years, since shortly after she moved to Laramie from Arizona, drawn by Wyoming’s cooler weather and smaller population.
She initially took advantage of the center’s transportation program herself as she recovered from a medical procedure. She then decided to join the Eppson Center’s staff, as she had prior experience doing medical transport in Arizona.
Tammy Comer, executive director of the Eppson Center, praised Krum for her caring spirit and patient demeanor.
“Since the day she walked in the door, she’s been phenomenal,” Comer said. “She has a great heart, and she’s really great with our patrons.”
The Eppson Center offers rides by appointment to the community, with a focus on residents 60 and older. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center offered only essential rides, and Krum took on the task of transporting patrons to and from Ivinson Memorial Hospital for dialysis appointments in a dedicated vehicle.
“She would go in every single day and clean the van and sanitize it to make sure the people who were riding were safe,” Comer said.
Comer said patrons often use wheelchairs or walking devices and may feel vulnerable or anxious during transportation, but Krum is a friendly, trusted presence. She provides a bit of social interaction, a gentle ride and door-to-door service
“She’s really in tune with those patrons and making sure people feel safe on those vans,” Comer said.
Krum said her main goals are to make sure patrons get to their destinations on time and then get home safely. But she’s also another watchful eye for patrons on dialysis, who are leaving their homes for life-saving medical treatment.
“I’m pretty close to all my patients,” she said.
Krum is also a volunteer with Wyoming Special Olympics and coaches track and field athletes.
“This year, all my athletes brought home gold medals,” she said.
The Eppson Center’s mission is to support independent living and enhance the quality of life of Laramie seniors, and the transportation program is a vital component.
“It’s not just a simple ride,” Comer said. “It’s a personalized service that really is a benefit to our community, and I couldn’t be prouder of Alice and the rest of our drivers. We really do have some fantastic people that really care.”
Ridership has dropped since the start of the pandemic, but Comer said she’s hopeful that more people will be venturing into the community in coming months. At its peak, the program offers more than 1,200 rides a month.