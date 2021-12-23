Boomerang Writer
The Lehman-Tunnell Mansion on Grand Avenue is looking extra festive this year.
Originally built in the Queen Anne style, the house has reflected the many tastes and styles of its owners throughout its various remodels.
Edward J. Lehman, a prominent businessman in Laramie, bought a lot and hired Frank Cook to build the house for him and his wife in 1891. It changed hands over the years, serving as a sorority house for the University of Wyoming Kappa Delta Sorority in the 1930s before coming into the possession of the Tunnell family in 1940.
The most recent style twist came this month when Janice Subers brought her personal collection of Christmas decorations and dressed it in holiday cheer from top to bottom.
Festive figurines, lights and garland fill nearly every open nook in the home, exuding season’s greetings and holiday cheer. A karaoke set was in the corner from a family singalong the night before.
Subers and her husband, Jim, are renting the house for a year while its owner, Tara Righetti, is away in France. The couple moved to Laramie in March to get involved in the ROCK Laramie ministry.
“I’ve laughed more in the past year than I have in the past 15 years,” Subers said of her time in Laramie so far.
Subers said she and her husband love antiques and Christmas, making the prospect of decorating a historic mansion a perfect pastime.
“I love the lights and celebrations and the gatherings with friends,” Subers said.
Any visitor who walks in the door is greeted by an army of about 40 nutcrackers stationed atop a grand piano. Subers and her husband collected all of them, one for each year of their marriage. Most of the pieces are traditional nutcrackers, but there also are snowmen, a cowboy and a tropical tourist.
In addition to the nutcracker army, the Subers have a table filled with Santa Claus figurines from around the world. Some belonged to Jim’s mother and others the couple bought themselves.
One represents a traditional Russian figure called Snegurochka. Also known as “The Snow Child,” Snegurochka appears throughout Russian folklore in many incarnations. In some tellings she is a doll come to life. In others, she is the granddaughter and helper of Ded Moroz, who plays a role similar to that of Santa Claus.
Through all of their travels, this will be the Subers’ first Christmas in Wyoming. They plan to share it with their four children, their spouses and six grandsons.
Being from Florida, Subers said she had to make some adjustments in decorating to account for the change in weather and the scale of the house.
“I was chasing the pillows down the sidewalk,” Subers said about Wyoming’s famous wind.
Subers had to put giant bows around the holiday-themed pillows on the deck furniture so it wouldn’t blow away. She also wanted to put lights on the outside of the mansion, but nobody — not even hired professionals — could find a ladder tall enough to reach the roof.
Instead, she opted to put lights along the fence that circles the house so anyone walking by can feel the holiday spirit the decorations share.