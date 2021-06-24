Summer is here at last, and that means market season has also arrived in the Gem City.
The Thursday Local Market, which runs from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays at Undine Park, got underway last week and is scheduled to run through Sept. 16.
The Laramie Farmers’ Market is set to open for the season this week, running from 3-7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24 in Depot Park near First and Garfield streets.
On Thursday afternoons, Undine Park serves as the backdrop for the smaller, less crowded of Laramie’s two markets, with a couple dozen vendors setting up their wares near the park’s southeast corner. Market manager Ashley Quick said the first market of the 2021 season was busier than expected, and busier than any market last year.
“We weren’t sure how the season would go,” she said. “It’s exciting to see so much turnout.”
Vendors selling regionally grown produce don’t usually come early in the season because they’ll have more wares in a few weeks. Quick said shoppers can still expect baked goods, bread, prepared food, honey, meat and arts from around the region.
“Once the fruits and veggies start getting in, it’ll be even more exciting,” she said.
A handful of food trucks will be parked on the street selling dishes such as curry, vegetarian fare and dumplings.
Quick said she held off on planning extra activities at the market for kids and adults, but now that COVID-19 restrictions have receded, she’s hoping to program things like yoga, live music and events for children.
“We didn’t want to have to plan stuff and then cancel it,” she said.
The market’s Facebook page is the best spot for up-to-date information about market events. More information is also available at www.thursdaylocalmarket.com.
Downtown, the Laramie Farmers’ Market opens Friday in Depot Park, with more than 60 vendors expected to set up shop, according to market manager Kayla Matlock. They’ll be selling fruits, vegetables, baked goods, bread, arts and crafts, honey, jewelry, cheese, candles, fudge, coffee, preserves, pottery, salsa, candy and more.
“I’m excited to get a bunch of new vendors and a lot of old ones,” she said. “It’s shaping up to be a pretty filled-out year. After COVID, everybody is excited to get the ball rolling.”
Live music is set to return as the backdrop for shoppers, while an area reserved for food trucks will be located on First Street.
Laramie BikeNet and Albany County Public Library are planning events for shoppers, and Laramie Connections will partner with local nonprofits in operating a dunk tank. Meanwhile, the downtown district will allow open containers until 8 p.m. Friday evenings through Sept. 7.
“We’re coming back in full force to celebrate the summer with everyone,” Matlock said.
Go to laramiemainstreet.org/farmersmarket for more information, or follow Downtown Laramie on Facebook.