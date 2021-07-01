Feeding Laramie Valley is planning to launch a new mobile market in mid-July with the aim of increasing access to local food in Laramie neighborhoods and farther-flung parts of Albany County.
Housed in a renovated school bus, the market will be on the move several days a week, set up to sell bulk goods and fresh produce from local and regional growers.
“It’s essentially a grocery store on wheels,” said Celeste Collingwood, program development and sustainability coordinator for Feeding Laramie Valley.
Collingwood has been leading a team of staff and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers on the project, converting the bus from its former role of transporting people into a vehicle ready to transport and sell food.
“It doesn’t resemble a school bus at all,” she said of the interior.
The mobile market, called Feeding Laramie Valley on the Move, was made possible by a program called America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative, which was established as part of the 2014 federal farm bill. The initiative aims to boost retail operations that sell fresh, healthy foods in underserved areas. Feeding Laramie Valley was one of 20 programs to receive grant funding this year.
Founder Gayle Woodsum said Feeding Laramie Valley has established itself during the past decade in its primary mission of growing and sharing healthy food with the community. The next step is to work toward a food system that’s sustainable and accessible.
“What’s the long-term change so that people don’t need emergency food services — so people have the access to and ability to purchase food on their own?” she said. “Everyone would prefer to make their own way and buy whatever they need for their lives.”
Feeding Laramie Valley is partnering with Big Hollow Food Co-op for the retail end of the mobile market, with a focus on selling produce from local growers, as well as bulk dry goods. Its target locations are Laramie neighborhoods farthest from its grocery stores. In the county, stops are planned in Rock River, Centennial and Woods Landing.
“It’s retail, but we’re bringing our social mission along with it,” Woodsum said.
The market will accept SNAP payments, and organizers are developing an alternative currency akin to a bartering system. An advisory group will help guide the market as its pilot year gets underway.
“It’s targeting a lot of gaps in the system, and we think it’s going to be really fun,” Woodsum said.