When the young actors in the production of “Meet the Macbeths!” were cast in early January, no one knew whether or not the show would really be able to go on.
For two years running, the annual spring musicals at Studio 253 had been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and no one was sure what the situation would be when the musical comedy was to premiere this weekend.
Fortunately, the actors will be rewarded for their work and, led by director and playwright Deborah Kassner, the young performers are excited to present the original musical comedy “Meet the Macbeths!” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the newly created Black Box space at the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
“This show is a testament to the perseverance, creativity and teamwork of this cast and crew and their families,” said Kassner. “We don’t have a tech team or a big budget. So, everyone learns how to do a little bit of everything – building props, painting sets, hanging curtains, brainstorming and problem solving.
“And together, we get the job done.”
“Meet the Macbeths!” features a cast of seven performers ages 9-16 playing multiple roles.
“With a smaller cast this year, we were able to give more acting opportunities to the performers, Kassner said. “That also means a lot of fast costume changes!”
For those, the players are helped backstage by Sarah Weber, Reesie Lane and Henry Kordon.
Tickets are by reservation only, and Friday’s performance is sold out.