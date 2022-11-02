...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and faces charges of felony theft, the Laramie Police Department reports.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11:02 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a report of shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael P. McVay for felony theft.
Wyoming law states a person is guilty of theft if a person knowingly takes, obtains, procures, retains or exercises control over or makes an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another person without authorization or by threat or by deception, or receives, loans money by pawn or pledge on or disposes of the property of another person that he knew or reasonably should have known was stolen, and he knowingly uses, receives, conceals, abandons or disposes of the property in such manner as to deprive the other person of its use or benefit.
Felony theft is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
These charges are accusations, and the subject is considered innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.