A Cheyenne man is currently out on bond and faces charges of felony theft, the Laramie Police Department reports.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 11:02 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to a report of shoplifting in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Michael P. McVay for felony theft.

