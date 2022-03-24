Felony arrest Felony arrest Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reanna Nabb Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Investigation into thefts leads to woman’s arrestA 27-year-old Laramie woman was arrested at about 4 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of felony theft.The arrest of Reanna Nabb was the result of an investigation into multiple thefts reported in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue in January and February, the Laramie Police Department reports.If convicted, Nabb could face up to 10 years of prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Felony Arrest Criminal Law Crime Investigation Reanna Nabb Suspicion February Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists