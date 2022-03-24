Investigation into thefts leads to woman’s arrestA 27-year-old Laramie woman was arrested at about 4 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of felony theft.

The arrest of Reanna Nabb was the result of an investigation into multiple thefts reported in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue in January and February, the Laramie Police Department reports.

If convicted, Nabb could face up to 10 years of prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

