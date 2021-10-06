Felony arrests Felony arrests By BOOMERANG STAFF Oct 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Timothy James Garner Steven Morgan Jesus Carrillo-Posado Steven Morgan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denver man suspected of burglarizing businessA 41-year-old Colorado man faces a felony burglary charge after an investigation led the Laramie Police Department to him over the weekend.Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 1300 block of North Railroad Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, according to a LPD press release.As a result of an investigation, Jesus Carrillo-Posado was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary, a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.Laramie man arrested, charged with strangulationShortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Ninth and Clark streets in response to a report of a domestic disturbance.Upon investigation by responding officers, 27-year-old Laramie resident Timothy James Garner was arrested on suspicion of strangulation of a household member.Garner is being held at the Albany County Detention Center and bond has not been set, according to a LPD press release.Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Officials investigate fatal Albany County house fire Investigation into fatal fire continues 2 face felony assault charges Jerry's legacy: Laramie man leaves house, everything in it to local hospice Scientists model water movement within Casper Aquifer Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists