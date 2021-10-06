Jesus Carrillo-Posado

 Steven Morgan

Denver man suspected of burglarizing business

A 41-year-old Colorado man faces a felony burglary charge after an investigation led the Laramie Police Department to him over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 1300 block of North Railroad Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, according to a LPD press release.

As a result of an investigation, Jesus Carrillo-Posado was arrested Saturday  on suspicion of burglary, a felony punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

Laramie man arrested, charged with strangulation

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Ninth and Clark streets in response to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon investigation by responding officers, 27-year-old Laramie resident Timothy James Garner was arrested on suspicion of strangulation of a household member.

Garner is being held at the Albany County Detention Center and bond has not been set, according to a LPD press release.

Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years.

